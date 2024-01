A blossoming of love and happiness has sparked stories this mysterious coven has risen again.

This Month’s Bonus Reward

Love Witch's Attire

Complete activities to fill the bar at the top of the Traveler’s Log found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J)***, and you'll receive this month's bonus reward— the Love Witch's Attire ensemble. This 7-piece set includes head, shoulder, chest, waist, legs, feet, and hand.