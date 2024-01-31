Bonus Trader's Tender and Two Very Cheap Items in February 2024!

Join the vendors at the Trading Post to commemorate their one-year anniversary where they will be offering two steeply discounted items, the Mannequin’s Charm toy and X-53 Rocket, and earn an extra 500 Trader’s Tender this month! Cast a spell with this month’s signature item the Love Witch’s Attire transmog ensemble.

Commemorate the One Year Anniversary of the Trading PostIt’s been one year since T&W (Tawney and Wilder) and the Zen’shiri Trading Posts opened their doors. To commemorate the occasion, visit their festively decorated stalls where you’ll find two special items in their wares available at a low LOW price you can’t afford to pass up.

Mannequin Charm

“Represent the Trading Post”

Item Type: Toy

Cost: 10 Trader’s Tender

X-53 Touring Rocket

“Riding a giant cylinder filled with highly explosive goblin rocket fuel all by yourself is just crazy…so bring a friend.”

Item Type: Two-Passenger Mount

Cost: 100 Trader’s TenderThis month you’ll also be able to earn an additional 500 Trader’s Tender by participating in activities from the Traveler’s Log found in the Adventure Guide (Shift-J).Visit T&W** (Tawney and Wilder) just outside the Mage District in Stormwind or the Zen’shiri Trading Post next to Grommash Hold in Orgrimmar to check out all the latest items*** they have available.