MoP Remix Hotfixes - Quest Fixes, Wise Mari

The flying bronze orbs were meant to drop threads as well? If so that had to have been a very low single-digit percent chance at best.
They fixed the cloud serpent not awarding the right mount, but didn't fix that cloud serpent quest where the rings are all way too huge? Whyyyy
so blizzard want us flying around killing rare enemy spawns instead of standing still farming mobs. gotcha. buff bronze
Hutia murdered me while I was riding on the mine cart. That'll teach me to tab target and hit everything, lol
Buff threads drops (every dungeon/raid/world boss, rares etc should be dropping new Spool of Eternal Thread things with no lockout) and bronze across the board (5x) and reduce gear upgrade costs by a factor of 10.
I tried killing Hutia just because I could early in the leveling process. I ended up trying to kite but it leashed. Good fixes!
Please fix Horde Landfall campaign. Players who turn in Voljin's initial quest to hearth to Durotar cannot return if they leave at any point while on the follow-up quests. (Help me, I am stuck!)
Can we cut the cost of gear upgrades using bronze in half? Please and thank you Blizzard.
Hutia is a challenge tame for Hunters. He's supposed to hit hard. The point is to kite him just out of range until he's below 30%, then tame him.Problem is, when he was added in MoP, Hunters had Deterrence to use during the tame. Now Deterrence doesn't exist and you can't tame while Turtled.So yeah, good change. Now do the same for the other two Porcupine challenge tames.