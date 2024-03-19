Empowered Spells Expanding Beyond Evokers to Other Classes Soon?

I f*cking hope not.
Or this could just be for Plunderstorm
As long as they dont give them to any melee classes, its alrdy weird Warriors hav to cast their new hero talent ability xD
Or theres empowered Plunderstorm spells
chaos bolt, feral bite, eyebeam, arcanosphere (pvp talent) come to mind as good picks for empowerment
They said in the post-blizzcon QnA that this was the plan, but they wanted empowered spells to still feel unique to evokers through TWW.
A lot of hypothetical drivel coming from Wowhead today
Dark Ascension/Void Eruption/Surrender to Madness based on how long you cast. Use the cooldown that meets your needs/fight timers!
There better not be any of them on literally any other class than Evoker.
Essence Font would be an awesome empower spell for Mistweaver, and even cooler if you could move while charging it. But unless I was misreading, that spell is going away entirely.
Massive W
Keep that %^&* to them and away from my casters
Aimed Shot is perfect for this
Aim shot?
Scorch (rank 1), Fireball (Rank 2), Pyroblast (Rank 3)
The new arms hero ability might make for a great empowered ability. Increase the damage of the major hit the longer you hold it. Also allow for some defensive utility expanding the stun and knock back resistance.
Pleeeeeeeeease no don't. Empower mechanic sucks. It's not fun or interesting , it doesn't add a "new flavour" or some nonsense. They still bug out sometimes, I don't trust blizz to make working versions for more classes. I'd rather just hardcast a spell and it goes off.
Chaosbolt could be cool
no.... so.. the main unique thing for evokers are.. empowered spells and low range.. so they will take the empowered spells and just give them to other? why then play evokers at all
empowered pyro !