World of Warcraft x Trolli Promotion - How to Claim the Gummi Battle Pet in The War Within

There is also an exclusive tabard limited to 3 stores.
Trolli... kinda funny, reminds you shamans
And NA friends wanna give me a code xD
EU players be like : "I guess i'll go f*ck myself then"
Insane amount of work for a battle pet LOL
Make sure you take the receipt photo in a well lit room, I had to redo mine
I dont recall any promotions that included outside blizzard before? Is this a first?
Currently in the market for a US friend :')
We need to get some EU exclusive stuff just so the US players can seethe.
It'll eventually be in the Trading Post anyways
EU player here, a bit pissed but hey it's only a pet after all. It's only a pet. Right?
This is kind of a joke, that the EU players have to depend on the US for it, and in any case looks like a "promotion" where you have to buy stuff to get a pet, skipped plenty of those before, such as "sunny" or support a streamer ones.
I feel like they could've just given Trollis the new shaman form. Changing Shaman Ascendance into a Trolli Form and then adding a US exclusive battle pet seems like overkill. I wonder how much Trolli has spent on the ascendance form.
*cries in EU*
For anyone curious, yes, you can buy online.However, they require the shipping or delivered notice, not the order notice. My first Gummi I got through the order notice, and when I ordered a second Trolli product and sent the same type of receipt, I was informed they now require confirmation that the gummies shipped. (I assume people were cancelling the orders after getting the code)
I be eating Trollis while WoWing, who knows I might get lucky, no give me that Now N Laters Promo n we golden