Druid War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

For the first tier in The War Within we're generally getting pretty dull set bonuses across the board, Blizzard's stated intention is that we get to explore hero talents largely raw without the distraction of tier sets. For that reason there's not a LOT to talk about though for feral in particular I don't think they've really achieved that goal.



When it comes to the 2pc they've largely succeeded, the 2pc just gives us some more crit chance after casting Tiger's Fury. This is a pretty agnostic bonus, feral likes crit pretty much no matter what. It's consistently our favorite stat and goes a long way to making lower energy paced feral rotations feel good. Tying critical strike chance increases to Tiger's Fury is practically becoming a tradition at this point!



The 4pc is where I think they've failed in their goals to not influence hero talent selections. The 4pc causes your crits with generators to increase the damage of your next Ferocious Bite (rampant ferocity included) or Primal wrath by 15%, stacking up to 3. It's worth noting that it's very unlikely that this damage bonus will apply to the Rip from Primal Wrath and will likely only apply to the direct damage portion. I think in general this is a pretty good set bonus, I dislike leaning further into Ferocious Bite and desperately desperately wish they'd actually follow through and embrace feral as a bleed spec but hey ho. However, while this set bonus is FINE (its a little dull but honestly it's probably less dull than most of the others) it does fail their stated goals.



Feral has two hero talent options, we have Wildstalker, which leans heavily into bleeds, and we have Druid of the Claw which leans heavily into Ravage as a Ferocious Bite replacement. This 4pc buffs nothing that is synergistic with Wildstalker while it buffs the core part of Druid of the Claw. The current precedent set is that when a spell is replaced, the replacement is buffed by the same things as the original (see Swipe and Brutal Slash), so this set bonus has a pretty hefty lean towards Druid of the Claw as the de-facto pick and probably needs a rework if they're sticking by their goals.



I don't want to predict that the end result is that we'll all be playing Druid of the Claw with this set bonus, after all who knows maybe the tuning is such that you play Wildstalker regardless, but I do think that if this set bonus DOESN'T make us play Druid of the Claw then there's something else VERY wrong with tuning.