Druid War Within Season 1 Tier Set Bonuses Reviewed - Guide Writer First Impressions

The tier set bonus for Guardian in Season 1 of The War Within is unfortunately extremely minor, passive and bland. As with many of the Season 1 tier sets Blizzard has chosen to take a very leisurely route of making most
of the tier set bonuses do very little in terms of player power, quality of life or fun for the primary purpose of letting Hero Talents "shine". For this reason there really isn't too much to say about the set as it lacks any depth. For now we can be hopeful for change that adds some more flavor or something that improves the flow of gameplay. I think it would be great to see Blizzard poll players for multiple tier set ideas instead of simply implementing some of the dullest options they could imagine.
Overview & Gameplay
Combined, both bonuses roughly equate to 5% damage increase and a 3% damage reduction, completely passively. These are so insignificant that you would absolutely not notice whether you have your tier set equipped or not in any content, the damage increase is within RNG variance pull to pull and a 3% DR is completely negligible.
Feedback
I would absolutely love for our tier set to just add some simple quality of life or fun to the rotation. Some basic addition to the set bonus like Thrash
has a 20% chance to not occur cooldown or Moonfire
ticks have a chance to drop a Full Moon
on the target for example. Neither add insane power but both add fun and compliment the hero talents.
Overall, it's a disappointing tier set for sure but possibly in-line with where Blizzard's ideologies are for Season 1. Hoping for changes or a swift season 2 release.