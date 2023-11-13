Living Steel Will Become Easier to Acquire With Hotfix Later This Week

Good, as fun as this season has been this alone is what made me stop playing a few weeks ago as acquiring this material was extremely annoying.With that said i do hope they take a look at helltides as a whole going forward next season, it is a massive inconvenience to a very large portion of the player base to have them only be up at certain parts of the day.
but whats the actual fix ?
Helltides need to be similar to blood harvest, I'm guessing I'm not the only one who has a couple of hours in the evening to play after work etc. Some evenings due to the helltide rotation it's hard/not possible to farm a single duriel run.
just make helltides active all the time just the like bloodhunt... and not reset each helltide progress one it ends in specyfic zone.