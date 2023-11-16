Dragonflight: Seeds of Renewal To Begin PTR Testing This Week

Imbouttacry (in a good way)
Nice! Love me some Gilnean storyline!
I love that we're reclaiming Gilneas but I can hardly be hyped for five hair colors when trolls already have the most hair color options to choose from of any Horde race. Like come on? We've been asking for troll bears and upright trolls for YEARS!
My hopium is that those customizations extends to the lightforged :(
i know they are saying Dynamic flying is the way forward but i hope they don't plan to get rid of BC flying altogether
I hope reclaiming Gilneas does mean we really do get the city back (properly), since (current) Undercity is reclaimed but not of much use
I wish they would give trolls a better rig and animations. And most of all, a better way to wear helmets lol. The blood troll mask looks so small and goofy on their faces it's just a big shame
So they're either dragging iridikron into War Within and making him either a non-final raid boss or dungeon boss or he's going to be dealt with in a quest. Regardless nothing a full patch about him feels dumb, he's been the mastermind villian lurking in the back with fyrak as his pawn since his introduction and not getting to see an entire patch about him is just sad, espically since it means his story will be overshadowed by War Within's story or even just resolved in a quest.
This made me blizz on myself
resto shaman rework when?