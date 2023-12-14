Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 PTR Build 52554 Release Candidate Build - Release Date Speculation

buff bm
rework dk
Is blizzard hiring Elemental Devs?We don't seem to have ppl to give us some love.Just 2 stacks of Astral Shift and some buff in our spenders would be nice, we don't need to be overpower, just not to get one-shot from every aoe mechanic without anything to press.
Buff WW and ReT pallys please, and Night Elf Paladins when please 🙏🏼.
nerf vengence dh and prot paladin
I sure hope it doesn't release with the state PTR is in right now.More recent build has lots of issues, lag, bugs, etc..
Buff Preservation evoker <3
Please make WW rewarding to activate their multiple overlapping mechanics.I'd take a fix in the tier, make a chi move free rather than ask us to use a free aoe move in st to empower a chi using move to reduce the cd of other chi moves by 3 seconds - outside serenity it's such a mess in rotation.
there is stuff in patch which takes place on january11th calendar event
Buff my spec, nerf all others. My spec is ignored. Blizzard hates my specific spec.
I haven't even been able to play on the PTR, world server is always down!