Patch 10.2.5 Splash Screen - Azerothian Archives, Follower Dungeons, Gilneas Reclaimed

I'd hoped the "Azerothian Archives" event would get us outside the Dragon Isles but it doesn't sound like it.
The reclamation of Gilneas.It took Genn Greymane the near-entirety of The Age of Mortals: 13 years, 6 Expansions, A World War, an Alien Invasion, Traveling across Time and Space, Going to the source of all life in the Universe deep within the heart of The Afterlife, the death of N'Zoth, the end of the Burning Legion, Deathwings' End, Wrathions' Birth, and the restoration of The Aspects to finally get it done...I swear, we better get some sort of Player Housing made available to us in the near-future, because I feel like settling down with those Worgen in Gilneas once again...
I feel like gilneas should've been reclaimed back in BFA but hey better late than never
Well, the Worgen can only reclaim it now because the Forsaken allow them to reclaim it.