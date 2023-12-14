Patch 10.2 Hotfixes for December 14, 2023 - Mythic+ and Class Bug Fixes

Here you'll find a list of hotfixes that address various issues related to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Wrath of the Lich King Classic, Burning Crusade Classic and WoW Classic. Some of the hotfixes below take effect the moment they were implemented, while others may require scheduled realm restarts to go into effect. Please keep in mind that some issues cannot be addressed without a client-side patch update. This list will be updated as additional hotfixes are applied.
Hotfixes December 14, 2023 Classes
Guardian
- Druid
Feral
Heart of the Wild no longer unintentionally grants Combo Points to Feral Druids.
Dungeons and Raids
- Fixed an issue causing Blazing Thorns and Dream Thorns to clear when engaging a Mythic+ boss.
- Fixed an issue causing Blazing Thorns to proc on targets which were not in combat with the player.
Waycrest Manor
- Darkheart Thicket
Addressed an issue where Tormented Bloodseeker's Darksoul Bite is draining more health than intended in Mythic+ difficulties.
- Addressed a Heartsbane Triad issue where Sisters without the iris can quickly melee nearby targets upon being interrupted.