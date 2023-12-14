Patch 10.2 Hotfixes for December 14, 2023 - Mythic+ and Class Bug Fixes

Hotfixes

Druid



Feral



Heart of the Wild no longer unintentionally grants Combo Points to Feral Druids.

Fixed an issue causing Blazing Thorns and Dream Thorns to clear when engaging a Mythic+ boss.

Fixed an issue causing Blazing Thorns to proc on targets which were not in combat with the player.

Darkheart Thicket



Addressed an issue where Tormented Bloodseeker's Darksoul Bite is draining more health than intended in Mythic+ difficulties.

Addressed a Heartsbane Triad issue where Sisters without the iris can quickly melee nearby targets upon being interrupted.

