Dragonflight Hotfixes June 3 - Solo Shuffle Rewards Buffed, Raid Items Fixed

Neltharus



Fixed an issue where canceling Dragon Strike using invisibility will lead to Chargath not casting Grounding Chain.

Fixed an issue where Augury of the Primal Flame would not proc certain effects such as Seal of Diurna’s Chosen and Seal of Filial Duty.

Fixed an issue where Tome of Unstable Power could proc from non-class spell effects such as self-damage from Vessel of Searing Shadows.

Victories in Solo Shuffle now reward 5 crests (was 3) and victories in Rated 2v2 and Rated 3v3 Arenas now reward 2 crests (was 1).

Mini Mana Bomb (Horde) and Theramore Tabard (Alliance) are now available from Horos at any Infinite Bazaar for players who have completed Theramore’s Fall for their given faction on any Timerunner.



Developers’ notes: There is no more need to complete it at exactly level 35.

Fixed an issue where some steps of the Infinite Power achievements could be skipped for players.Tuft of Yak Fur, am I right? Now they stack.