The War Within Max Level Campaign Chapters 1 and 2 Playthrough (Story Spoilers)
The War Within
1 hour ago
Neryssa
We have played through Chapters 1 and 2 of the max-level campaign in The War Within Alpha, and bring you all the details!
WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!
Chapter 1: Against the Current
The War Within campaign continues at the Weaver's Lair in Azj-Kahet, where Anduin and Alleria are stationed after fleeing the City of Threads in the Azj-Kahet storyline. They request us to return to the surface in Dornogal to meet with Moira Thaurissan and report our findings on Xal'atath and the nerubian empire.
Moira requests us to use a telescope to see if the Alliance and Horde fleets that Jaina and Thrall went to secure all the way back in the Isle of Dorn storyline are here. As we interact with the Telescope, a cutscene plays, giving us the good news we were waiting for.
From over the horizon, ships approach.
The combined might of the Alliance and Horde navies sail into the bay and come to a stop.
Leading the armada, Jaina and Thrall stand confidently on deck.
As the cutscene ends, the armada is teleported to Dornogal by Jaina. In addition to Jaina and Thrall, they're joined by Overlord Geya'rah, Gorgonna, Danath Trollbane, Kurdran Wildhammer and Turalyon.
We're then invited by Councilward Merrix to set up an embassy for our faction in Dornogal. There are separate Horde and Alliance embassies overlooking the Coreway, but as of this Alpha build, you can enter both no matter your faction!
After our embassy is setup, we're tasked to check in with Dagran Thaurissan II and Speaker Brinthe at the Archive in Dornogal. For those who don't remember, the Archive is where the memories of all Earthen are stored once they become deactivated and wait for recharging.
We learn here that
Magni's actions in the Ringing Deeps
echoed even in Dornogal, with the machines in the Earthen capital functional once more! We're asked to go through a teleport to the Vault of Memory to help Speaker Brinthe sort through the archives, but the location is... let's just say, all too familiar to anyone who played Battle for Azeroth.
In the Vault of Memory, we help Brinthe and Dagran reinitialize the mainframe of the Archive machines, but learn that the information contained within is fragmented, and may take a long time to sort through all of it. With Brinthe and Dagran's work cut out for them, we return to Moira in Dornogal to report our findings.
In the next quest, we're asked to look for pledges to help in the fight against Xal'atath and the nerubians, but this is really just a tutorial to show you where the delve vendors and the item upgrade NPCs are. This intro quest finishes Chapter 1 of the max-level War Within campaign.
Chapter 2: Ties that Bind
Chapter 2 starts with Alleria in Dornogal, asking you to check out on the Stormriders in Dornogal. For those who don't remember, the Stormriders suffered massive casualties during the
Isle of Dorn leveling questline
, including losing their leader, Stormward Baelgrim. Thrall accompanies us for this task, and we learn that many Stormriders were lost during the Cinderbrew Meadery assault. Only four Stormriders remain and their rooks are lost.
We also learn that the rooks used by the Stormriders were originally from Skywall, the elemental plane of air. We asked Rooktender Lufsela if she knows how to get more rooks, but she suspiciously runs away from us. As we follow her, we see she's hiding another rook, Shraubendre, who shocks us as we approach them.
Lufsela apologizes for hiding her rook, as she was afraid we would take her away. She tells us she loves the stormrooks and wanted to learn as much as she could about them, but Stormward Baelgrim only shared minute detail. She does knows we can possibly summon more rooks at a place called Dhar Oztan. We do travel there, but Lufsela has a stay a while and listen option here!
Thrall: Tell me, how is it that you have bonded with a rook if you're not a Stormrider?
Rooktender Lufsela: Shraubendre doesn't belong to anyone. But she chose me.
Rooktender Lufsela: Besides, nobody else could handle her. She has this tendency to corkscrew unexpectedly.
Thrall: It seems you were meant for each other. This bodes well.
Thrall: You have a bond with the rooks. Even those returned to the storm. I can sense it.
Rooktender Lufsela: Shraubendre may be all that's left. We... we lost so many.
As we arrive in the mountain of Dhar Oztan, Thrall is marveled at the storm forces within the mountain, mentioning it feels its the closest he's ever been to the elemental plane of air. We talk to the warden of the mountain, Olbarig, who was unaware of Baelgrim's early demise.
Olbarig tells us that the last time Baelgrim came to talk to him, he mentioned that the stormrooks of Isle of Dorn were bound wrong, as they are as alive as any earthen. Seeing Shraubendre free of any bindings, he believes that other stormrooks can choose to bind with riders out of their own free will, rather than the other way around, usually the one done by the earthen. But first, we need to find Baelgrim's conduit, and we go looking around for clues of where it could be. As we look for clues, we find a small skeleton with a candle... but we eventually do find Baelgrim's conduit, the Totem of the Southern Storm.
Olbarig believes that Rooktender Lufsela will be able to summon more stormrooks from Skywall. But first, we need to recharge Baelgrim's conduit by dispatching of charged creatures within Dhar Oztan.
After Baelgrim's conduit is charged, we help Lufsela with the ritual by defending her from storm elementals. While initially the stormrooks don't seem to be listening, with our encouragement together with Thrall's, she eventually comes through. A new cutscene plays, and a new generation of stormrooks arrive in Dhar Oztan! This time, they choose their riders themselves, creating a true bond.
Rooktender Lufsela: Here we go. Stay close.
Rooktender Lufsela: I can do this. I can do this. I can do this.
---
Olbarig: <Player>, help us hold these elementals at bay!
Thrall: Reach out through the storm, Lufsela! Just like we talked about.
Rooktender Lufsela: All right! Here goes...
Rooktender Lufsela: Stormrooks, hear me! We need your help!
Thrall: Good. Open your mind and your heart to them!
Rooktender Lufsela: I don't think it's working! They're not listening!
Rooktender Lufsela: It's... it's too much... Shraubendre...
Thrall: Hold, Lufsela! You must believe!
Olbarig: Go to her, champion! Lend her your strength!
---
Thrall and Olbarig encourage Lufsela to give it all she's got.
Lufsela struggles, and then has her epiphany moment. A great crash of lightning blows out the screen.
When the light fades, the hostile elementals are gone. In their place, stands a new generation of stormrooks.
Earthen pilgrims emerge from the nearby cave in awe.
---
Thrall: The rooks have chosen their riders. A true bond has been forged.
As we're settling with the new stormriders, it is time to check with Adelgonn, who's overseeing the training of the Horde and Alliance forces with Turalyon and Geya'rah. Adelgonn mentions that both Turalyon and Geya'rah have been bickering a lot.
Turalyon asks us to arm earthen trainees to continue their training, while Geya'rah asks us to spar with undisciplined trainees. In the meantime, we can see many faction leaders training the earthen!
With the trainees put together, we're asked to return to Dhaz Oztan. Kurdran Wildhammer arrived there to help the new stormriders with training. We're first tasked with gathering recruits who have wandered too far exploring with their new rides, then help them learn to properly maneuver their rooks. This is a skyriding quest, but there is an accessibility option that allows your mount to just fly by itself!
Once you're done going through a few training drills with the new stormriders, we meet once again with Olbarig, who's nearby the ruins of Cinderbrew Meadery. Olbarig asks us to clear up some nerubians that remained in the area after the explosion, thinking they want something from there, and are disturbing the final resting place of Baelgrim. As we do this, Olbarig finds Zarein, Baelgrim's stormrook. Zarein was initially bound by Baelgrim, but he chooses to create a new bond with Olbarig (who lost his own stormrook eons ago) as a way to honor Baelgrim, signaling the start of a new companionship!
Olbarig: How often did we have the same argument about our stormrooks, Baelgrim?
Olbarig: And how often did that blasted titan machine wipe away the memory of it?
---
Olbarig: I see now... We were both right, Baelgrim. Stormrooks can be free but choose to serve. Would you fly with me?
Olbarig: Thank you, Zarein. We will honor Baelgrim together.
After this, we're asked to go into the Proscenium, the theater area in Isle of Dorn, where our combined troops are united and ready to stand in the war against Xal'atath. As we arrive there, a cutscene plays, showing the earthen breaking the Titan console in the area to break free of their edicts and join us in the war... but looks like the Titans do not take kindly to what they'd consider disobedience! We're tasked to once again go into combat with the Stormriders against the giant titan construct.
Merrix and Adelgonn agree to commit the earthen to the war.
Adelgonn smashes the titan console to officially break the edits.
Celebrations are cut short as klaxxons ring out across the isle.
A huge titan construct rises from the sea and heads toward shore. The titans do not take kindly to disobedience...
As we finish with the Titan Construct, we return to Dornogal, to celebrate - And end Chapter 2 of the max-level campaign!
1
Comment by
Landai
on 2024-06-03T22:20:05-05:00
I’m interested to see Thrall and Geya’rah (AU Thrall) interact.
1
