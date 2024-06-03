The War Within Max Level Campaign Chapters 1 and 2 Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: The War Within Story Spoilers in this post!

Chapter 1: Against the Current

From over the horizon, ships approach.

The combined might of the Alliance and Horde navies sail into the bay and come to a stop.

Leading the armada, Jaina and Thrall stand confidently on deck.

Chapter 2: Ties that Bind

Thrall: Tell me, how is it that you have bonded with a rook if you're not a Stormrider?

Rooktender Lufsela: Shraubendre doesn't belong to anyone. But she chose me.

Rooktender Lufsela: Besides, nobody else could handle her. She has this tendency to corkscrew unexpectedly.

Thrall: It seems you were meant for each other. This bodes well.

Thrall: You have a bond with the rooks. Even those returned to the storm. I can sense it.

Rooktender Lufsela: Shraubendre may be all that's left. We... we lost so many.

Rooktender Lufsela: Here we go. Stay close.

Rooktender Lufsela: I can do this. I can do this. I can do this.

---

Olbarig: <Player>, help us hold these elementals at bay!

Thrall: Reach out through the storm, Lufsela! Just like we talked about.

Rooktender Lufsela: All right! Here goes...

Rooktender Lufsela: Stormrooks, hear me! We need your help!

Thrall: Good. Open your mind and your heart to them!

Rooktender Lufsela: I don't think it's working! They're not listening!

Rooktender Lufsela: It's... it's too much... Shraubendre...

Thrall: Hold, Lufsela! You must believe!

Olbarig: Go to her, champion! Lend her your strength!

---

Thrall and Olbarig encourage Lufsela to give it all she's got.

Lufsela struggles, and then has her epiphany moment. A great crash of lightning blows out the screen.

When the light fades, the hostile elementals are gone. In their place, stands a new generation of stormrooks.

Earthen pilgrims emerge from the nearby cave in awe.

---

Thrall: The rooks have chosen their riders. A true bond has been forged.

Olbarig: How often did we have the same argument about our stormrooks, Baelgrim?

Olbarig: And how often did that blasted titan machine wipe away the memory of it?

---

Olbarig: I see now... We were both right, Baelgrim. Stormrooks can be free but choose to serve. Would you fly with me?

Olbarig: Thank you, Zarein. We will honor Baelgrim together.

Merrix and Adelgonn agree to commit the earthen to the war.

Adelgonn smashes the titan console to officially break the edits.

Celebrations are cut short as klaxxons ring out across the isle.

A huge titan construct rises from the sea and heads toward shore. The titans do not take kindly to disobedience...