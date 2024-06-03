Dragonflight Dungeon Tuning Coming With June 4th Weekly Reset

With hotfixes that will go live during scheduled weekly maintenance this week (tomorrow, June 4 in this region), we will make the following tuning adjustments to Neltharus and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeons.Dungeons
Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr
- Neltharus
Chargath
Slag Eruption duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 4 seconds).
- Fetter duration increased to 15 seconds (was 12 seconds).
- Addressed an issue where canceling Dragon Strike using invisibility will lead to Grounding Chain not being cast.
Emberon
- Bromach
Quaking totem’s health reduced by 10%.
- Addressed an issue where Purging Flames’ visual does not line up with the beam area.