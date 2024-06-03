Dragonflight Dungeon Tuning Coming With June 4th Weekly Reset

Neltharus



Chargath



Slag Eruption duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 4 seconds). Fetter duration increased to 15 seconds (was 12 seconds).

Addressed an issue where canceling Dragon Strike using invisibility will lead to Grounding Chain not being cast.

Bromach



Quaking totem’s health reduced by 10%.

Addressed an issue where Purging Flames’ visual does not line up with the beam area.

With hotfixes that will go live during scheduled weekly maintenance this week (tomorrow, June 4 in this region), we will make the following tuning adjustments to Neltharus and Uldaman: Legacy of Tyr dungeons.