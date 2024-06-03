Tuft of Yak Fur No Longer Unique in MoP: Remix

In the words of Raynor "It's about time"
Finally I don't need to clear my mailbox every couple of hours
"The Tuft of Yak Fur Tuft of Yak Fur is one of the most useful items in MoP: Remix" Bull#$%^ It's the most annoying Item in the Game where u can get and just spaming ur Inventory to delete it over and over again.
Please buff shaohao rep, or add a quest called "Aid the emperor" or idk
wow im so glad they fixed this non issue instead of fixing the tusks of mannoroth.
This is actually a nerf... at least with 3 per drop you could use then pull 3 more out of mail, now you got the drop chance x3 to get the same amount.
Very welcome change. Now just make gems stack to 200 and everything else 1000.
How about stop sending me trinkets and tinkers I already have while you're at it! There's a toy I can't delete too.But good riddance of one annoyance, more to go!