Dragonflight Consumables Still Work and Are Much Cheaper

thanks, now it'll be fixed tomorrow
3...2...1...nerfed
And WoWhead just raised the price of the market
prices going up in 3...2...1..
inb4 - Only works till level 70 :D
wowhead stop being bad news reporters and making our game not fun. Not everything needs to be said.
This guy........
love them "nerf this blizzard i beg" posts
Andddddd it's gone
Thank you for ruining it, Jezartroz.
Thanks :D
another @#$%post by wowhead gg. the fat dumb dev reading this will nerf immediately
glad this is changed :)
Obviously this isn't intentional, but wowhead should really be addressing the elephant in the room of WHY the drums are so unreasonably expensive. 75 of each leather plus 5 of another mat is absolutely absurd for the recipe and needs changed. Furthermore you only get a SINGLE drum from the craft whereas in expansions past you usually got several even before a proc.
Good that you dont know about other useful things that are still working and better than TWW variations , lets hope you dont find out and get it nerfed as they are 1050% cheaper than TWW ones.
Nerf sure to be incoming... Sell while you can guys lol
RIP - "Dragonflight Consumables can not longer be used above level 70." monkaS
Wowhead making sure that Blizzard nerfs this before M+ opens.
So... Two things can happen now. It will be nerfed, or prices will skyrocket. Sometimes is better to be quiet and not making uslesess posts that annoy community just to farm ads. People who are smart already took an advantage from this. Let it be like that...
Genius wowhead commenters think the devs don't have insight on this stuff and wowhead is exposing some top secret lmao