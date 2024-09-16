Upcoming Dungeon Fixes for Mythic+ - Ara-Kara Nerfed

We’re currently working on some updates to Dungeon encounters that we’ll implement before Mythic+ gets underway.Mists of Tirna Scithe
Ara-kara, City of Echoes
- Mistcaller
Addressed an issue where Dodgeball was inflicting damage to unintended targets.
Siege of Boralus
- Ki’katal the Harvester
Erupting Webs
Stun duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 6 seconds).
- Damage reduced by 18%.
- Grasping Blood is now susceptible to interrupt effects.
Dawnbreaker
- Players can now use both Alliance and Horde portal to enter the dungeon.
- Leaving Siege of Boralus now puts players at the correct exit location based on their factions.
- Jaina Proudmoore now teleports players to the correct exit location based on their factions.
- Chopper Redhook
Added various visual improvements for the encounter.
- There is now a Worn Anvil to repair next to Arathi Lamplighter on the Dawnbreaker.