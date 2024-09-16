Upcoming Dungeon Fixes for Mythic+ - Ara-Kara Nerfed

Mistcaller



Addressed an issue where Dodgeball was inflicting damage to unintended targets.

Ki’katal the Harvester



Erupting Webs



Stun duration reduced to 3 seconds (was 6 seconds).

Grasping Blood is now susceptible to interrupt effects.

Players can now use both Alliance and Horde portal to enter the dungeon.

Leaving Siege of Boralus now puts players at the correct exit location based on their factions.

Jaina Proudmoore now teleports players to the correct exit location based on their factions.

Chopper Redhook



Added various visual improvements for the encounter.

There is now a Worn Anvil to repair next to Arathi Lamplighter on the Dawnbreaker.

We’re currently working on some updates to Dungeon encounters that we’ll implement before Mythic+ gets underway.