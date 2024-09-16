All BoE Armor Available with Nerub-ar Palace Raid

Ok, this is #$%^ed up man. Almost all Plate items in this expansion are for Warrior and Paladin stat priority. As a Frost DK I'm having really hard time optimizing my stats at item level 605. Put some goddamn crit on these gears PLEASE.
When will we get progress towards seasonal PvP mount through rated solo blitz bg. Will keep posting this and report as bug in game since no one seems to care.
Surprised the article didn't mention the other main draw to BoEs is they are catalyzable.
Honestly I'm just glad that, with the Catalyst, we can convert any suitable gear into our tier set look now. The past times where these random drops were required to complete the full tier set for your class, were a horror.(Unrelated: Blizzard please enable /e for cross-faction groups like you did /s, for the roleplayers. You forgot. #personalpriority)
BoE are just for Blizz to earn token money. No respectable player ever buys them. Only the noobs.