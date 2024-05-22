Draenei Heritage - Notable Draenei Spotted Celebrating at the Tishamaat

They should really delve deeper into half breed races it beats having 3 dwarves but there could be some really cool combos
Really glad they included Akama. I still get chills watching the 2.1 Black Temple cinematic, it reminds me of fond memories and what the tone of Warcraft used to be like
I really appreciate they haven't forgotten lost ones and broken. They even add Jadaar and Asric, and the half orc. :D
"Arzaal is the leader of the Penitents, the man'ari eredar who recently rejoined the drenei,"REALLY...? Has QC really got THAT bad...?
A small one is Defender Illonaa from warlords of dreanor. She was available as a follower and bodyguard. Though I'd guess similar to Exarch Naielle this is her main universe counterpart and not the one you met in warlords.
I say this with all due respect, and not to take pot shot at anyone, but im glad that this questline didnt hide the effects of what the orcs did to the draenei, and im happy that they used naeille to remind everyone that, despite all the idolising his son has towards him, Durotan still did a piece of "crap" move towards the people who saved him.Its also nice to see side characters return
The fact that there isn't even a mention of Maraad really pissed me off, he was one of the more active draenei npc and blizz just killed him and forgot him in wod.
Did the Quests yesterday, man it was kinda cool to have such a quest and some really nice throwbacks :)I wonder if the (SPOILER!) new city will be ingame in some near future could be awesome maybe it will be the rework of the exodar area
no mention of t'paartos? he's there, i beheld his glory myself! shame. shaaame.