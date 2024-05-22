Draenei Heritage - Notable Draenei Spotted Celebrating at the Tishamaat

Memory Stones

Exarch Naielle

I almost refused to come.

I have lived in Terokkar since... what happened. It was not a perfect situation, but after a time, it became comfortable. Stable.

Solitary.

After what my Rangari and I allowed to happen, I could not return to living among those I had failed.

But perhaps the Tishamaat is the correct time to confront that guilt.

"They had catapults. We should have seen their tracks outside the walls."

<Naielle places her stone in the basin.>

The solitude of the past decades has been... crushing. And self- imposed.

Thank you for helping to make the Tishamaat happen once more.

We needed it. I needed it.

High Artificer Ataanya and Grand Artificer Romuul

<Ataanya is idly adjusting her artificing lens but quickly stops when you approach.>



What?

"Ink stains on his tendrils where they touched his schematics."

<Ataanya places her stone in the basin.>



Construction of this architectural marvel will represent the pinnacle of draenei artificing.



The Vindicaar will look like a child's toy compared to what we will make together.



You have my word.

It has been a very long day. Without your help, it would have been even longer.

"The defense crystal had one broken condenser. Just one."



<Romuul places his stone in the basin.>



Eternal progress--ever forward! This is what the order of artificers was founded on many millennia ago.



But each step begins in the soil we have already tread.

High Priestess Ishanah

I see you were able to drag the high artificer from her workshop at the Aldor Rise.



The Prophet need not have worried. I would have dragged her here myself, had you failed.



<Ishanah smiles kindly, but with a touch of mischief.>



She had been working on those schematics for ages. I never did ask what they were for, but I suppose we shall all learn soon enough.

"I saw his face when I awoke. There were tears in his eyes. Then the light went out of them."

<Ishanah places her stone in the basin.>



Through the Light, all pains are softened, all sorrows lessened.



We will never forget the bite that left the scar, but we can master the memory of its sting.

Arzaal and Vindicator Boros

I am thankful for the vindicators' presence. It appears to comfort the others.



And Boros has offered to guide me around Azuremyst after the Tishamaat has concluded.



<He smiles very faintly.>



I suspect it is an order from the Prophet. But I will not refuse the gift, however unmerited.

"I stepped away from their blood when it touched my hooves."

<Arzaal places his stone in the basin.>



I could carve an entire mountain and still fall short of all I must write.



But this is something. Every day must be something.

The Triumvirate has been assigned to escort Arzaal and the other Penitents during the Tishamaat.



Although I trust the Prophet's judgment, I had the same apprehensions as the others when we were quietly informed some time ago.



Perhaps I will always have those apprehensions.



For now, I will accept that their past might not be their future. They will be given the chance to prove it.

"It was easier to flee a planet than defend it. I agreed. Again and again."



<Boros places his stone in the basin.>



I have helped see the draenei through many beginnings, but this one feels different.



Nothing feels as though it is ending--only blending into the dawn.

Farseer Nobundo, Exarch Larohir, and Dornaa

It is comforting to know that the Auchenai are once again caring for the spirits of our fallen.



Larohir was once my commander. In death, he is still a dear friend.



I will treasure this brief moment with him.



What do you think of Hatuun?



Ah, I spoke with him earlier before you accompanied him to Bloodmyst.



He speaks what is on his mind and does not tolerate disrespect. It is refreshing.



With his voice added to ours, I believe we can hold the Prophet to his promises.



This new city will not be a home to all if it not also a home to the krokul in equal measure.

"In that moment, I was empty. I wished to live. I hoped to die."

<Nobundo places his stone in the basin.>



We will never--must never--give up.



The future will bring us precisely what we need if only we open our arms to allow it.

Once I come of age, Nobundo says I can take my trials to become a real shaman!

Akama and Exarch Kelios

I had almost forgotten Kelios. So darkened are my memories of that distant past. So narrowed.



But he speaks of Karabor's beauty as if he looked upon it only yesterday.



And for a moment, I can almost see it.



What do you think of Hatuun?



I respect anyone with that much demon blood on their hands.



Hatuun knows as well as I do what it is to live amidst the ashes of your home, to see it defiled while you are powerless to stop it. It is a feeling you do not forget.



I trust us both to never let it happen again.

What do you think of the Penitents?



The loyalties of demons are fleeting. Sometimes, that can be useful.



I have known some demons to serve the Illidari, fighting against their former Legion masters. I am not surprised that some man'ari would also turn on the hand that fed them.



Watch them closely.

"I was something, not someone. Trading chains, again and again."

<Akama places his stone in the basin.>



I have suffered much in my wandering.



Perhaps it is time to return.

Other Visitors

Lost Ones

My people were treated like outsiders and so we chose to be outsiders. We embraced our isolation and grew stronger because of it.



Had the anchorites of Telredor respected our strength, addressed us as equals--perhaps we could have spoken. Instead, they treated us like wayward talbuk needing to be brought back to the field.



But I have reasoned it was ignorance and not malice that fueled them. They were ascetics for centuries. To say their social skills are lacking would be kind.



I am not one to be stung twice, but since I have been asked here as an equal, I will hear them out.

It was difficult, but I brought news of the Tishamaat to each settlement of Lost Ones across Draenor that I could find. I was not asked to do this, but I felt it was important.



I have spent several years meditating on my feelings about the krokul and the Lost Ones.



Truthfully, I feared them--not as one fears a beast, but as one fears the ocean.



I could not live there, and so it is death and darkness to me. I want to bring everyone in that darkness into the sunlight. But in my fear, I forget that there are fish.



We are all part of the same people, but we need not live the same lives.

It was never about going home.



It was about going back to a life that I hungered for. A life that consumed me. A life that no longer existed.



But I do. I still exist.



And after I set foot in Shattrath again--no longer the same man, no longer the same home--I made a new life.



Breaking a gem only reveals new facets. The more thoroughly it is crushed, the more it glitters.



The eredar endure--and I with them.

Jadaar and Asric

JadaarI told Asric everyone would be speaking Draenic, but he insisted on following me here anyway.



Do you know how many favors I had to pull with the peacekeepers?

Asric

My Draenic is perfectly serviceable!



Thanks to Jadaar, I've swiftly learned every curse word in your language and then some. What else could possibly be needed?

Kothaar - the Half-Orc

I have never known a life where the draenei have not been a fractured people.



It is good to see those wounds finally healing.



Are you an orc?



Only half.



I was raised among the draenei. Some of us call ourselves oshu'nei, the people of spirit.



I wish my parents had survived to see this.