This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Please enable JavaScript in your browser.
Live
PTR
10.2.7
PTR
10.2.6
Beta
Raid Entrances for Remix: Mists of Pandaria
Live
Posted
20 minutes ago
by
Anshlun
Looking for a refresher on where to head for the raids in Remix: Mists of Pandaria? We got you covered!
Mogu'shan Vaults
Mogu'shan Vaults Location
Mogu'shan Vaults can be found in
Kun-Lai Summit
towards the northern end and left of the Temple of the White Tiger. It is located at coordinates /way 59.7, 39
Look for "Mogu'shan Terrace" on the map.
Heart of Fear
Heart of Fear Location
Heart of Fear is located in the
Dread Wastes
zone. It is on the western side of the zone at coordinates /way 39.1 35
The raid is built into the base of a large tree.
Terrace of Endless Spring
Terrace Location
This raid is located in
The Veiled Stair
, a small zone that can be found between the
Vale of Eternal Blossoms
and
The Jade Forest
. The coordinates of the entrance are /way 48.6 61.6
If you do not have flying, you can get here from the
Valley of the Four Winds.
Throne of Thunder
Throne of Thunder Location
To get to the
Isle of Thunder
where the raid is located, you need to take a portal located in
Townlong Steppes
. There is a different portal for both Alliance and Horde, and unlocking it is easy. Unlocking only requires you to go to where the portal would be and talk to the NPC there. The quest they give you has you fly to the Isle of Thunder and unlocks the portal for the future. The Horde portal can be found at 50.7, 73.1, and the Alliance portal at 49.6, 69. Once on the island, simply make your way to the big fortress in the center. The entrance to the raid is at 63.4, 32.6.
Siege of Orgrimmar
Siege of Orgrimmar Location
Find your way to the
Vale of Eternal Blossoms
(Take the portal to Jade Forest from the portal room in Stormwind or Orgrimmar) and on the eastern side of the zone you should be able to spot a large pillar of shattered white stones in front of
Mogu'shan Palace
. At the base of this, you should find an entrance that leads to the raid. The coordinates for it are /way 72.5 44.1
Get Wowhead
Premium
$2
A Month
Enjoy an ad-free experience, unlock premium features, & support the site!
Show 3 Comments
Hide 3 Comments
Sign In to Post a Comment
1
Comment by
Cobalt314
on 2024-05-22T02:05:17-05:00
You can also press M
Comment by
Trants
on 2024-05-22T02:05:22-05:00
Aren't these already just on the maps?
Comment by
Nurmat
on 2024-05-22T02:18:44-05:00
TOMRUS for president.
1
Post a Comment
You are not logged in. Please
log in
or
register an account
to add your comment.
Previous Post
Recent News