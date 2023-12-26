Amirdrassil Weekly DPS Rankings - Dragonflight Season 3 Week 6

Rets are still strong.
I love how demonology is at the top and bottom of each chart
You should just include all difficulties and not just mythic in these posts as most players are doing normal/heroic. Would better show where all the dps are at not just the ones that are taken to mythic.
I really hope they find a Warlock dev for TWW who press "talents" button after 6 years and realize there are 2 other specs than demo and start working on those.Aff needs reworked by God at this point. Inb4 "bUt It DoEs DmG" comments: who cares, the playstyle is the same for years, Malefic Rapture is a$$, no dot extension like boomie/spriest, no multiple dot application by 1 button like spriest and.. siphone life is still a thing.
Taking a look at heroic logs, this might be the most imbalanced tier in years. Top specs consistently doing 50% more than bottom specs.
10% diff from best to worst, people will still complain xD
Kinda wish fury could go back to Anger management having cds only every 1.5 min for mediocre damage feels kinda eh or just have current tier set also work on cleave but at a reduced amount and not just primary target.
Ele shaman still being carried by a single fight, but dropped pretty significantly because mythic guilds finally brought them to Smolderon and Tindral. Will drop further if/when they're actually brought to Fyrakk.Overall numbers are very skewed when specs aren't present for every fight. Even more when there's 1 fight that's a huge outlier like Council of Dreams is this tier for elemental and balance.Being really good at 3 target cleave, bad at single target, and really bad at AoE is probably one of the worst damage profiles a spec can have.
It's insane to me that most the specs with a damn legendary are practically bottom of the barrel
Ret Pala having a good time i see.
The wowhead comments section. Where unstoppable idiots meet immovable $%^&*s