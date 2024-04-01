Diablo 2: Resurrected Expansion Leaked - The Golden City

/eyeroll
These april fools jokes are getting really elaborate.
April Fools?Would be super awesome if true.
These April Fool's jokes where it's just "Here's something that would actually be really cool and enjoyable, haha it's not actually real!" are just lame, man. Mean-spirited stuff
I wish to this could be true :((
They really thought this would be funny? i got hyped for a second and realized this was april fools but why play with peoples hearts like that.
i truly hate april fools. and i also hate you wowhead
No one likes this fake april fools @#$%. please stop.
"Here's something really cool that could be true haha april's fools made you excited about something"
This is really evil for a April Fool's prank. Do you realize how many people would love new content for the greatest version of Diablo! All the other one's blow compared to Diablo II.
This is not funny
Using this to plug some unknowns stream and actually making it seem as if we're getting something worthwhile out of it? Yeah, no. This is just embarrassing.
All jokes aside, this one is not funny, i got super excited and was about to install battlenet, untill i saw the streamer's video and now i am super mad. God damn, i hate 1st april.
getting people excited for D2R because D4 is sucking so bad is wild
not funny
weak but also would be better than d4 if it wasnt an april fools joke. nice try though. i miss the days when you could be hyped about anything from blizzard.... also miss when they actually did amusing april fools. been so long now.
why is literally every single april's joke so cringe? everyone would love this, so why not actually do it? geez it is like teasing hungry person with food, disgusting