New Noblegarden Mount in 2024 - 1% Drop Rate from Loot-Filled Basket

1%? Look I ain't a sore loser, but that is LOW. Especially if we are talking about a week long event
Clown CompanyLet me queue up per Dungeon and loot it instead of needing to place every alt on there and flying to hand in the quest...
This is the best joke today honestly.
1%, 1 week, for the fourth(?) carpet reskin mount? Sounds pretty rough. Is the "we're listening to feedback" era gone now that sub numbers reached where they wanted to?
First good april fools joke on the site gz author LOOL:D
Another 1% fun thing to farm yeey
i was about to rage about those low drop rates, and i looted it on my 7th char trygood luck everyone
Blizzard will never learn I guess... Drop rates from limited time events should never be below 10%, period.
As an avid mount collector with over 820 mounts, I think I'll pass on farming this one. It's a week long event and most of us have jobs and lives and don't have the time to farm these things anymore.
Chance drop 1% for a terrible recolor mount throughout a terrible 1 week holiday event. Good job at least keeping up with the Terrible aspect.
This is an April Fool's joke right?
I consider myself a mount collector... I'm sitting at 790. But no, I'm not grinding a 1% drop flying carpet. Next.
Nice F-up on the drop chance. 1%, cmon geniuses......
Another blizzard W /s
I feel like they must've missed a lot of feedback people have given for low drop rate holiday mounts.
Remember when they talked a big game about the Love Rocket and how they'd do better going forwards?lol
Imagine having 820 mounts & being mad that a mount is rare 😄
Big Love Rocket 2.0
Here we go again...Why the low drop chances? If they want people to play their content..make it fun and rewarding. Have a tier of rewards for running so many...anything but this FOMO stuff.