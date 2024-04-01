Gladiator's Ragged Armor Now Available for Purchase in Shop

$20 🦀
This looks alot like Grommash's armor to me
their funniest april fools by far
$20 for what is a Maghar Heritage armor recolor for everyone. 🙄
Blizzard are so based
Gladiator stance comming back confirmed
HUMAN ORC
Doesn't come with a Gladiator title & mount, think I'll pass.
Still want a warrior glad spec as a 4th spec..
Cool now where's the Ensemble: Dark Ranger General's Kit? :)
Connor the Berberian?
I'll wait for trading post lmao
wait, this is actually real...
Trading post. Gets a duck.Store. Gets a complete set.... okay.
Kinda waiting for someone to go "is this is an in-season April Fool's joke?"
And this partially confirms they're selling the one for Sylvanas as well... jeez.
$20 for that garbage? This definitely has to be April fools joke...
insert mr krabs meme " am i really going to sh** on my customers who already pay 13 bucks a month and expecr some quality work here and there?""of course i am!"
Glad to see Blizzard's attention to detail with the Horde version getting a belt that has the Alliance's lion crest on it