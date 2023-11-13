Demon Hunter Class Guides Updated for 10.2 Rework - Talent Positions, New Talents

hoping for the memory leak issues for dh gets resolved this week for eye beam and glaive temptest for aoe pulls only happens on dh droping from 160 fps too 20 until mob dies sucks
I'm glad that I decided to wait since as much as I love Blood Elves, being a mage isn't turning out to be for me.
Havoc feels even more restrictive to play now with Inertia, having limited time to prepare urself for a tiny burst window, at least with momentum you could stack the duration and it was less punishing if missplayed. Also button bloat for Havoc is very real and not adressed at all despite Dev making comments that he was aware of it. Also for those who liked the old or for better part of havoc existance Demonic no mover play, bad news because dev thinks his vision of the class is the only one worth of being adressed, in Raid no mover is close to mover being something of 3% behind, but in M+ u are just trolling if u don't go mover so already 1 big endgame aspect is ruined for folks who despise mover build, and don't be fooled, there is very real procentage of those people.This rework fixed nothing but Havoc dps, that will be nerfed very soon i can bet on that. Than we are back to avg or below avg on charts with this complicated mess of gameplay where 2 very different playstyles are being put in one talent tree. Never understood why they just don't split Momentum into seperate tree and build new trees from core aspect of it, Havoc will have Demonic as core and more of a stationary playstlye, and new tree will have moving around as its core part. Many people are speculating its because there is already too much specs in game and because of balance etc. But than what do you say when Blizz pushed for Aug evoker that broke the game in so many aspects that even they have no clear idea what to do about it?
I just think it’s sad I can’t play the class I want because when I click after my felrush, sometimes it causes auto run… I can only run off a platform so many times because of a bug, before I just quit the class… why can’t you fix this blizzard? I just want to play the class I love :(
Where is the nerf for DH havoc and verg? only outlaw u nerf
Not sure why the reworked Fodder was linked and said that people largely disliked. The reworked Fodder was *so* much better than what was on retail, that one really sucked