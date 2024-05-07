Darkspear Troll Heritage Armor Questline Rewards - Including Two Unique Masks

I think the loa masks defintely need to be much larger.
Do we obligatory need to have a 70 Troll for this questline ?
Glad we have alternative helms, because i was never a fan of the sock mask.
The gigolo on Europe mask is GOAT
Looks like a covid 19 mask.
IDC this heritage set but the sword?
It is unbelievable we still don't have upright stance for trolls and undead... Standing upright makes a lot of difference on how this set looks. just look at that female model. Everything looks better upright, I don't understand why we're still forced to hunch over.
I enjoyed seeing the old loas of the Darkspear but I did notice other main Darkspear were missing like Zen’tabra. I find it weird Vol’jin still chilling in the main Hut. The loa mask are so small and it looks weird in your player icon HOPING they make them larger. I do wish you can see the loa on the isle but once you leave you’ll never see them again and you’ll never get a buff from them like zandalari.