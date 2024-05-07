Fix LFG By Turning on Mature Language Filter in Patch 10.2.7

doesnt work for anything pvp related loledit: correction, BGS work. not arenas
so this is by design? BIG L Blizzard.... I'm an adult and wish to use adult language.
They probably did that $%^& on purpose.....(mature language intended)
I wonder if it'd be better to label this as a "workaround" rather than a "fix". I don't wanna choose between f-bombs and LFG.
False info. I turned on the mature language filter and lfg dungeon finder is still bugged.
Anyone having the same issue? I can't click the language setting..
Bunch of children in these comments because a tempt fix is a filter for using big kid words.
How much talking are you actually doing in M+? If you are talking rather than pew pewing like you should be you are one of two things. 1. Dead. 2. DPS so low it doesnt matter if you contribute to the run or not.
From Zorbix on twitter:" We're working to fix the issue with in-game Group Finder, but in the meantime it seems that enabling the Mature Language Filter is a workaround. We're working on deploying the real fix, ETA is later tonight or early tomorrow.""Still working on it but we're pretty sure the overall problem is a name cache issue; we load the list too early basically. And we think when you turn that setting on, we probably wait/recheck everybody's name (to look for bad names), and in doing so we bypass this issue."
Doesn't work for arenas sadly...