Cross-Faction Instances Queue Planned for Future War Within Update

It worked in MOP remix until they intentionally turned it off...It's so awkward that they made guilds cross faction, but for the next month when everyone's queueing for normals and heroics half the guild won't be able to queue with the other half
finally
Ah yes, the Dragonfly expansion :DGood change, this will be a big help to my guild!
Question, my hubby and I usually play together he's alliance, i am horde, does that mean we're allowed to queue for dungeon finders even though we are different factions?
Classic Blizzard...When cross-faction was introduced: "We will not allow cross-faction queued content"In Remix after players found a way to do it: "We've fixed that work around and have no plans to allow cross-faction queuing."TWW release, just 2 months later: "We're gonna let you guys do this soonTM"Don't get me wrong. This is an absolute W. I am not complaining at all that it's happening. My point is that it simply should have happened when cross-faction released.
The tech is already in the game which we found out at the start of Remix. It’s a policy decision that prevents it now. This should be allowed as soon as they allowed cross realm guilds. I’m annoyed at their arrogance and delays.
Yes please.. I really want to play all the stuff I can with my friends and not being forced into factions just to do so. ^_^
"allowing cross-faction instance queues for fully formed groups" - why fully formed? Wtf? what fully formed groups are doing instanced dungeon content where they wanna queue lol.. maybe like the occasional TW?
About time.
This is SO CLOSE Blizzard. You're RIGHT THERE. Just remove the full group restriction and forget about faction identity. It was gone in past expansions and we've worked with cross-faction NPCs FOREVER. PLEASE let me play with my friends how I want to and don't put more arbitrary restrictions on things like "full group". Come on... that doesn't even make any sense. It is going to take people out of the queue'd content pool for dungeons because they have to form a full party with friends or randoms. Just make it flexible and call it a day. This will be the best MMO on the market as soon as this restriction is lifted fully.
should it not just be a tick box to either que with people of the same opinion?
The full group restriction seems pretty strange, why cant it just be a toggle in the group finder?
LETS GOOOOO
I think the real reason is they don't want to expend time or resources fixing their spaghetti code.
I can already do walk in heroics with a fully formed group..... This is not a feature.
Uh, just have a toggle button for opting in. We get put in lfr cross faction anyways.
"What we're talking about now is trying to find a way to make it so that people who are in a full group can queue up as a group"so a group of 2 or 3 are #$%^ed?
Its so stupid to make it full groups only. Just make it opt in for anybody so even just me and my 2 friends can do dungeons together
I can't believe they think that "faction identity" is more important than being able to PLAY THE GAME WITH YOUR FRIENDS. Seems really tone-deaf and I can't believe in 2024 that you still can't queue cross-faction.Imagine logging into league, apex, or any other massively popular game and you can't play with your friends because of a menu option you chose. It's an artifact that belongs in 2005 and creates a horrible new player experience.