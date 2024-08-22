Arsenals Not Implemented As It Was "More Interesting" - MoP Remix to Return in the Future

Ah yes more "Interesting" to make people farm on 10 different alts for 4 hours a day in hopes of getting a weapon drop that is low % drop >_<
They thought it would be “more interesting that way” wow… just when I thought they couldn’t be any more disconnected from reality.
WotLK Remix plz
Just move the weapon arsenal items to retail WoW as random BOE drops from Pandaria instance or open world mobs.
Well, good to know it's coming back in the future.Dunno how it's "more interesting", though. What would be interesting is if all the weapon drops were tradeable, or even if Remix had its own auction house you could trade drops on for other players' bronze.
"chose not to do that because they thought it would be more interesting to do it this way"umm, no.
Hopefully by them stating "MoP remix will return" isn't their way of stating we won't be getting another version of Remix. I'd love to have another expansion experience the Remix style of play that we experienced with MoP.Now maybe it could return in the future during a small lull as just MoP remix. but I hope the next in-between expansion content between TWW and MIdnight is another expansions Remix.Be it Legion Remix or WoD Remix or Heck if you really wanted to be spicy... Shadowlands Remix. :P
So they announce after the fact, after months of players stewing in FOMO regarding weapons they feared they'd lose out on forever, that the whole time they'd planned to bring it back?What a dick move.
They deliberately didn’t confirm Remix would return until after it ended 😅To be fair I did think it would come back. They are usually very specific about things that won’t be returning.I think there would be more interest in other expansions now than a return to Pandaria though.Also they should be careful when this overlaps with a raid season so closely, as it did with Season 4. As a guild master it made community cohesion quite difficult, as people were being pulled in many different directions.
To try and defuse a little bit of the negativity, while I get the "oh they thought it would be more fun that way when it's actually super annoying". They probably didn't. They probably didn't even think about it. I imagine they must have had so much stuff going on with this event, with all the systems etc, that this little thing probably didn't get discussed enough. By the answer ("Oh, got it, weapon arsenals."), they didn't even seem to know what was being talked about. But that doesn't mean it's not something they won't implement in the future.You know what I got from this entire answer? They know fomo is bad and they want less fomo. LESS FOMO IS ALWAYS GOOD, so I would like to focus on that thank you very much.
It is annoying that they acted like it was clear MoP remix was coming back. It wasn’t, they made it out to be a one time event and only now are acting like it would always return.
I thought it would be more interesting to do the frog farm... apparently it's only 'interesting' when they make us do more work. And if we try and go off script it's 'exploiting' when we take advantage of a mechanic or mob they added into the game.
Equalising the drop rate of weapons and armour would have gone a long way to fixing this without needing arsenals. Or being able to turn off armor drops after you are at 476 or something.
"more interesting"What a weird take. Do they play their own game for more than twenty minutes at a time?
yeah no, mop remix is one and done, nobody wants to do it again for no rewards this time, just apply the format to the rest of the expansions blizzard /facepalm
Would LOVE more expansions to get a Remix, but I have no desire to do a Pandaria Remix again. I can't see myself putting in the time just to get a few weapon transmogs I missed.Also LOL at the devs thinking it's "more interesting" to grind random transmog drops. A real "you think you do, but you don't" way of designing.
it's not like anyone REALLY wants the weapons for xmog, they just need the square filled in on their collections page. It's more interesting to not put arsenals in, so that it keeps people hitting the button for more coke. "I work harder, so I can make more money, so I can do more coke!" *laughs maniacally in Shareholder*
I Like drop chances on stuff. Not everyone needs everything. Otherwise why have a loot system at all?