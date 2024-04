Players can now earn up to 120 crests of each type per week in Dragonflight Season 4. This was a maximum of 90 per week in Season 3. The increase will allow for up to 8 upgrades per week, per crest type.For players who don’t reach their maximum crest earnings in a given week, we’ve implemented the increasing-seasonal-cap system from previous seasons.Please note that this increase is likely applicable to Season 4 only. We expect the weekly maximum to return to 90 for The War Within Season One.