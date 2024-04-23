How to Get Weekly Spark of Awakening in Season 4

Back to Season 1
Less player choice. Yay
It "CAN" reward you with a spark. Wich one is it, splintered or a full spark? And what are the loot chances for this.?
Wait, so you have to do everything? Damn, doing that on multiple characters is gonna suck.
This is insanely horrible for alts. Making me scared for TWW. They just don't learn.
You can also get from the weekly pvp quest. This week is 1500 honor in epics BG, thats pretty easy,
Do we get full spark week 1?
So... you can get max 1 and it will drop in a Mythic or else from the Weekly Quest? If you get the dungeon drop, it gets removed from the quest rewards? This article wasn't totally clear to me.
I just completed the weekly and got a Splintered Spark, so unless there's a way to get another it looks like every two weeks and no full spark on week 1 :-(
Having to do 3 events per week, per char...is ass.