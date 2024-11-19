Conquest Cap Removed in The War Within Season 1

REMOVE VALORSTONE CAP
Remove crests cap :)
.
Good, bout time.
They remove conquest cap but they don't remove crest? @#$%ty as allways
REMOVE THE CREST CAP EVERYWHERE!
Remove gilded crest cap then.
Good change.Now increase Glided crest income, 12 crests per timed run is way too grindy for alts.
It’s honestly ridiculous how Blizzard keeps giving PvP players all the love while leaving PvE players in the dust. They’ve just removed the Conquest cap, which means PvP players can grind gear endlessly and even send that gear to their alts through the Forged Equipment Chest. Meanwhile, us PvE players? We’re still stuck with capped Valor and Crests, like we’re playing a completely different game. How is that fair? PvP players can farm as much Conquest as they want, upgrade their gear, and actually feel rewarded for their effort. On top of that, they get a system to send upgraded gear to their alts, making it super easy to keep multiple characters viable for endgame. But PvE players? Nope, we’re locked behind weekly caps. Even if I wanted to spend my weekend grinding Mythic+ or raids to push my gear progression, I can’t—I’m arbitrarily locked out. And don’t even get me started on alts. We have no way to send upgraded PvE gear to our alts, so every single character feels like a fresh grind all over again.This isn’t a one-time issue either—it’s a pattern. PvE has been the backbone of WoW since day one. Raiding and dungeons are literally the heart of the game, yet we’re treated like an afterthought every single time. Every update feels like PvP players get their quality-of-life changes and systems first while we’re left waiting, hoping Blizzard might eventually toss us a bone. And now, with uncapped Conquest and this gear-sending system for PvP, it’s impossible not to feel completely shafted. PvP players now control their own progression. They can grind, upgrade, and gear at their own pace, while we’re forced to deal with these arbitrary time gates that only slow us down. It’s insulting.Blizzard needs to fix this. Uncap Valor and Crests—right now. If PvP players can grind endlessly, there’s no reason we shouldn’t have the same freedom in PvE. Let us farm dungeons or raids as much as we want and upgrade at our own pace. And give us a gear-sending system for alts! If PvP players can use Forged Equipment Chests to help their alts, why can’t we have something similar for raid or dungeon gear? It’s beyond unfair that PvE players are stuck with outdated systems while PvP players get more freedom and flexibility with every update.At this point, it feels like Blizzard doesn’t value PvE players at all. We’re forced to play slower, grind longer, and watch as PvP players get all the perks and better systems first. PvE progression feels like a chore instead of something rewarding, and it’s frustrating to see how lopsided everything is. We deserve the same freedom and consideration that PvP players get—this imbalance has gone on long enough.
Why do we have to buy boxes when we have the currency transfer feature? Makes no sense to me.
This is great. Now to remove crest/valorstone/catalyst caps.
REMOVE CRESTS CAP JFCAlso, no, don't "remove Valorstones cap"; just remove Valorstones. Most mind-numbingly pointless currency in this game.
Blizzard giving priority to the 12 PvP'ers left instead of PvE makes sense, remove the crests cap