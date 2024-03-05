Comp Stomp Brawl Available This Week - Fight Against NPCs in Arathi Basin

Any tips or tricks for slightly faster completion?
If you are going to spam this event for AB reputation, make sure to get the DMF buff before it ends on sunday
You can get multiple copies of Fallen Adventurer's Journal and Banner of the Fallen from the NPC kills. DMF is in town so you can turn them in right away, save a few for next month or sell on the Auction House.
Did the Guild Banners work for some extra honor for Comp Stomp? Maybe it also works for reputation?There used to be these big expansive guides for Comp Stomp because of the Blood of the Enemy farm but I can't find them anymore.
Last comp stomp they disabled the ability to queue as a party. The workaround in case anyone is wondering is to queue then invite your friends or have them request to join.
Will the honor buff we currently have for 40% more honor work for comp stomp.
Guys it's not required to wait Comp Stomp only just to up reputationJust play random battlegrounds with friends or play blitz and while having fun reputation goes really fast because everything giving fun is fast