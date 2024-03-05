Holly Comments on Communication Appproach for 10.2.6

I totally get why theyre doing this but man oh man does this wait suck lol
I like the zero feedback. Going in blind with everyone makes things more fun as we all try to figure everything out. Where's the fun in stuff when things are known from top-to-bottom months, weeks, or days before its released?
I'm ok with what they are doing since it keeps you guys from Data mining and ruining everything like you did with SoD
*no communication about literally anything about S4 or 10.2.6 for months.*the first communication about it?"please wait longer" lol
I dont care if there is a PTR or not (It's better if not)But! We need more than 4 season in one expansion for sure. I like this game and like every other MMO we have to reset the numbers every few weeks or just get new content with a new season! Otherwise its buring!So? Just give us more seasons and let people enjoy pushing dungeons and enjoy their logs in raid.
Taliesin being friendly and constructive as always!
*patiently waits for 10.2.7 heritage armor reveals*
And this, ladies and gentlemen, is why not having a PTR is a bad idea 99% of the time.Yes, I'm aware that Season 4 content (which is like a post-10.2.6, pre-10.2.7 thing) will be on the PTR, but as it stands right now all the Blizzard folks hyped up 10.2.6 early on and now we're in the midst of that end-of-expansion content lull with absolutely no information about the next patch besides "it exists." We don't know what's coming, we don't know when it's coming, and a lot of folks are less than thrilled about Fated raids absolutely torpedoing a lot of guilds on top of all that.
I mean looking at my guild..the absence of news or any fresh content has led to most people moving on. People are playing SoD, Helldivers, LoL and others and I doubt that the "pirate patch" will have enough content to lure them back to the game. More than likely whatever the content is will simply be experienced whenever the fated patch comes out. I understand trying to make it fun, but there is a balance. At this point the secrecy of it has effectively made it fold into 10.3.
Kind of a double-edged sword. On one hand, it sucks when all the mystery is dispelled long before release. On the other, they know that content creators keep their game relevant. They just need to find a good balance.
I think they tried something different and applaud them on it. What I think they missed on is not giving us bread crumbs here and there to give us hints and teasers so we had something tangible to get excited about.They could also be giving us updates on Season 4 without a PTR.
I don't care if they decide to be radio silent about 10.2.6, but could they not be radio silent about everything else retail-related too? It would be nice to see some balancing changes that aren't for SoD for once.
If in the end all this waiting without ptr, or anything, leads to a completely useless "pirate" patch which boils down to an event like that of the Archives of Azeroth, I will cry with laughter
I swear if this is gonna be a whole Shadowlands Season 1 all over again then i'm gonna explode. That $%^& was literally the worst, like 5-6 months without any release date.
I think they thought this would be a bit of fun but perhaps under-estimated the consequences of having no news on the game and what it could do to the hype cycle.I suspect this particular experiment will not be repeated in the same fashion.
I think there might be a big difference between what players want, and what content creators want. Of course content creators want information, that is how they make their content.Many players like a bit of mystery now and then, there is no harm in having small patches like this without knowing everything in advance.What they are doing here already feels like a perfect middle-ground.