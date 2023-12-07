Cinder of Companionship and Feather of the Blazing Somnowl Confirmed Rewards from Mythic Fyrakk

Kinda sucks to have the pet locked behind a mythic boss :(
Woah! The mythic only rewards only drop in Mythic? Mind blown!What in the world is this article and how did it get published..
Makes sense that the boss that drops the cool flaming owl mount also gives you a way of both taming one as a Hunter and transforming into one as a Druid and I hope we can get similar endboss mounts that aren't robots or dragons so we can get something similar.Plus, the model looks REALLY good.
Is this correct? I swear liquid had a player get the cinder without looting the mount
We knew that already? What is here to confirm?
Booo, should be able to get these on heroic.
Damn doesn't even look like it can be traded to people in the raid group.
I give it a month until blizz take it out of mythic only since they can't just make a thing and leave it be since most of the community thinks it's easier to beg for rewards than to earn them.
I'm a BM Hunter who will never get CE. I want it badly. Fire is my *thing*. I rock the "Firelord" title and the fiery horns nearly all the time. I'm fine with this. Some rewards should be exclusive to the highest levels. If I want it bad enough, I'll finagle my way into a CE kill or farm it in War Within. Some rewards have to be earned.
Can we stop complaining about having nice things locked behind actually having to put forth effort? I will never touch Mythic raiding, but honestly why can't people just accept that there should be some exclusivity in the game and that's a good thing? You aren't entitled to just have everything handed to you by paying a sub. You're entitled to work for it.
At this point, I'd rather Hunters get a collection tab instead of the limited stable. I'd probably consider going after the pet, if not for that.
The Feather of the Blazing Somnowl is itemLevel 11 because Druid has the class ID 11.
Coolest raid mount in awhile. Flight form is insane too