Casual Gold Making in The War Within - Wowhead Economy Weekly Wrap-Up 348

For casual players (2-3 hours a day), selling tokens for gold would be the way to go.Gathering just increases that players' play time (which that player could have been enjoying m+ or raid instead).And the concentration recharge just takes too long and does not cover the daily consumables.Not forgetting the need to sell those mats too.
Everytime you would start to think that Blizzard doesn't do things like that on purpose, remember that they're the ones creating the craft/mat economy.They're the ones putting rare mats like null stones and tinderboxes on very stupid recipes like BS stones or green gear. They're the ones attempting to hold the tinderbox problem for as long as they could. From the early access "professions won't be available, but surprise, they are!", to prof shufling (which is very simple to fix) and moving most of artisan mettle/knowledge to the very expensive patron order system.So yes, they're going hard with the gold sink, even though gold sinks never work. Its main target are people with infinite gold ("legal" or illegal) and they will never go out of gold, they'll just print more by any means, including buying tokens for $$. Gold sink only hurts the casual player, which aren't the main target of it (but are the majority of the player base) as it is useless to remove so little gold from the servers.
Sounds like Blizzard approves of the Profession Shuffle Exploit.So, is it i bug to be fixed or a future Feature everyone should read up on and plan for later?
Last week i did test how much gold can make for 1 week. I run old world dungeons for transmog and recipes and stock up items for 2 milion gold worth in ah.Then i lvl up my herbalism and mining from scrach.Start was very bad gold per hour but when i got more points things get better.Resoults are 716 422 gold for around 25 hours of play time and tbh it was more fun than running s1 m+ dungeons :)