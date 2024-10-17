This site makes extensive use of JavaScript.
Everything Coming in WoW's 20th Anniversary Celebration (Patch 11.0.5)
Blizzard has released a new video detailing everything you need to know about WoW's 20th Anniversary celebration!
While you're here, get ready for the new anniversary-themed events, returning collectibles, brand-new pets, mounts, toys, transmogs, Classic Timewalking dungeons, Blackrock Depths mid-season raid, and more with our own guides covering WoW's 20th Anniversary and Patch 11.0.5, both going live
next week on October 22nd
!
Patch 11.0.5 Overview20th Anniversary Overview
Mount Mania Preview20th Anniversary SecretsT2 HD Armor Spotlight
Comment by
Drakashi
on 2024-10-17T15:24:52-05:00
Kool
Comment by
erro3
on 2024-10-17T15:27:39-05:00
Woot, looking forward to this! Hopefully bronze isn't a pain to earn.
Comment by
orryer
on 2024-10-17T15:42:28-05:00
Woot, looking forward to this! Hopefully bronze isn't a pain to earn.
I have some great news for you! It's easy to get put it's capped daily and weekly. Enjoy a little timegating to make sure it takes nearly the entire event if you're trying to get all the sets!
Comment by
TysTea
on 2024-10-17T16:07:02-05:00
Woot, looking forward to this! Hopefully bronze isn't a pain to earn.
I have some great news for you! It's easy to get put it's capped daily and weekly. Enjoy a little timegating to make sure it takes nearly the entire event if you're trying to get all the sets!
well would you rather people rush content and then complain for 7 weeks there's no content? puh-lease
Comment by
orryer
on 2024-10-17T16:14:57-05:00
Woot, looking forward to this! Hopefully bronze isn't a pain to earn.
I have some great news for you! It's easy to get put it's capped daily and weekly. Enjoy a little timegating to make sure it takes nearly the entire event if you're trying to get all the sets!
well would you rather people rush content and then complain for 7 weeks there's no content? puh-lease
Yes? Why the hell should I care how people play the game? Why do you? We should be able to play at our own pace and not have it drip-fed to last 2+ months. With all due respect, very stupid comment.
1
