Not Even Close - Mythic+ One Shot Calculator Spotlight

ok, but why though?
It must be amusing to play this game like that.
im glad I now have a calculator to tell me i can't survive the +50 Rezan devour.
Fun fact. Despite of being a 2 minute cooldwon and the class is already overloaded with utility Mass barrier is a better group wide survavibility tool than rally. No favoritism right.
The way the keys are now you basically just get flat out one shot on +27s and higher (especially on Tyrannical week) without defensives. Were halfway through the season and +28s are basically the wall for pugs.
I don’t get the point of this addon. I have yet to even be scared of ever dying on my hunter which is by far one of the squishiest classes in the game. I doubt there’s anything that would one shot any other classes either.
Hmm...so, this addon tells you not to get hit by stupid eh? I thought that was already known by anyone with more than two brain cells....useless addon spotlight is useless. How much did they pay you guys for this bump in publicity? I can't imagine another reason it would be spotlighted like this.
Extremely useful, thanks for sharing! Dont listen to the haters and casuals in this comment-section. Ofc you dont need any of this if you play low-keys, nobody cares about. On 28-30 its actually nice to be able to plan ahead with your group.Great job!
ok I will add the addon and see what it does thank you
Why do people spend more time analyzing every minor thing instead of actually play the game, discover and have fun? Like the old days?Everyone complains WoW is not the same anymore and the "magic" is gone, but will then still scroll through logs for hours, read guides for every aspect of the game and use abundance of WA's and addons to trivialize every mechanic.