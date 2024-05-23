Bronze Buffed in Mop Remix! - First LFG Dungeon and Scenario Each Day

Keep it comin!
Big
Blizz is finally making some real progress in the right direction. At max level, one cache is worth almost 9k according to the hotfix itself. Getting a few max characters and just running some basic dungeons and scenarios each day can generate some real bronze now.
Just more bronze for things you should have already been doing anyway for the spools, wonder how people will find a way to whine about this one
finally something good!
Little step in right direction, but we are still very far from the point where it feels rewarding...
Finally. A good start.
Okay, now we're talking!
didn't work for me, awarded 1250 bronze even after logging out
This means nothing when one tier of gear costs 38k for the first upgrade past 346 and further increases.
I can bet money they gona increase bronze gain even more in the future , patience is key when to start playing again , same was in Plunderstorm :D
So do i need to abandon my quest and reget them?
I got that buffed quest on a level 70 char, but not on a level 29. And the first random heroic dungeon und first random heroic scen of the day even got nerfed on low level. Instead of Lesser Bronze Cache we got Minor Bronze Cache.