MoP Remix Hotfixes for May 23 - Bronze Buffed!

Normal scenarios, Normal dungeons, Heroic scenarios, Heroic dungeons, and daily Infinite Bazaar quests now award a Cache containing 5x as much Bronze as before.



Developers’ notes: We intend for players to earn more Bronze as you level up, so you can more easily start purchasing upgrades and rewards. At level 70, these caches now award 8750 Bronze (this was previously 1750 Bronze).

Fixed an issue where the Celestial Court bosses on the Timeless Isle would occasionally despawn.Fixed a bug affecting the scaling of certain Tinker gems.Putrid Waste enemies in Throne of Thunder no longer deal extreme amounts of Putrify damage.Brewmaster Blanche now queues you for A Brewing Storm when asked.The Paragon of the Mists title is now account wide.