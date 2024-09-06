Brann Bronzebeard Rolled Back to Level 15

WNow rollback (and ban?) the people that exploited rep to get early renown 24 crests
HAHA Losers!
hell yeah. now to ban the multi boxers that got their reps to 25
Frogs 2: Electric Boogaloo
W
Thats got to sting for the people that farmed it.
"and also buying/selling Brann Experience on the Auction House."HOW? What items are those?
I thought they already did this when mine suddenly became 15 with (almost) maxed exp towards 16. Oh well, get balanced nerds. My Brann was 22 in early access. I didn't go crazy, but I still had a little more than expected. Delves are a joke to farm anyway!
As uncle Vernon puts it. "Justice. Hah"
not sure why its even limited in the first place. this aint cutting edge content
Finally!
HELLO ! WE WANT HUMANOID NERUBIANS PLAYABLE RACE ! !
Cool, now can they roll him up to 15 for those of us who didn’t even bother with delves since they suck? Lol
Sell people early access and then nerf them if they progress too much before you're ready lmao what a joke
oh good, I wasn't sure they would.