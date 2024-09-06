New Battle Pet Rewards Coming in Patch 11.0.5

its back and only 1800 now down from 2k
It's already ingame but hidden
This is nice, but now I want a mount achievement to even remotely match this. There's barely even 1800 pets in the game, this is a very high bar. Meanwhile, I'm going to instantly obtain the next few mount achievement rewards automatically because it's taken so long to get any new ones.
Well time to grind out the Family Battler achievement. If I touch Fuzzy, will I get dizzy?
Got Mister Muskoxeles & Title by meeting requirements despite no achievements available yet. Mister Muskoxeles does not appear in my pet tab though, not sure if I got it and it was taken away or if it never actually created it despite showing in chat that I got it and also getting the title. I'm still using the title so it appears that wasn't taken away yet.
That smelly ox better have a bomb moveset I guess… pretty bad cosmetic for 1800
Good to see the family battler reward being added in, was kind of surprised that there wasn't anything for that one. It is super easy this time around with only 4 trainers to do for each family.Would like to see them revisit things like the pet dungeons again though, we have been kind of in a holding pattern on battle pet content for a while.
1600 pets is already way more difficult than whatever the mount achievement was, that I don't remember because I got it so long ago.
Glad they fixed Family Battler and put in a new collector achievement.1800 pets is pretty challenging considering that the person with the most in the world at the moment has 1841.To echo the others in the comments, I'd like to see more mount collection achievements too.It only goes up to 500 while the person with the most in the world has 1136. Massive disparity there!
Lucas the spider <3 <3 <3
I have 950+ uniwue mounts and 1001 total ones so yea we need at least 2 more achievements ro match the collection 600 / 800 or smt