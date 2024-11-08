Fate of the Kirin Tor - 11.0.7 Questline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

You guys might want to hire a new proofreader. So many typos. " Khadgar ells us", "Tattered clothies", "cast a protective arcane done". That's where I stopped but SHEESH!
I'm still holding to opinion that they did Dalaran dirty
All I want to know is when we’re rebuilding Dalaran… again! I think it’s time we go back to the Eastern Kingdoms and use the rebuilding of Dalaran as a springboard for the restoration of the Eastern Kingdoms at large, including Lordaeron and Quel’thalas.
Looking forward to this quest line.
So my take away from part 2 of this questline is that the council of six are a bunch of effing idiots, and they owe Jaina a MASSIVE apology, because not only was she against the horde coming back to dalaran (and she was right about them not changing), the council kept the mana bomb AND the notes on it that was used to blow up theramore, kill rhonin, and almost cause catastrophic damage "just in case". Like really.....
While I'm happy to have this questline to play through once Patch 11.0.7 hits; it's a very odd decision to have KT doing the ol' "Back in my day, I had to walk both ways in the snow! You youngsters have it so easy!" shtick in a note that he wrote after meeting Jaina. It just feels unneeded.Granted, KT is almost certainly that kind of boomer but even so.That being said, I'm hopeful. I like that Blizzard isn't just ignoring that Dalaran got destroyed.
If they do decide to rebuild Dalaran, the Blood Elves might offer to help them in the reconstruction... on the grounds they come clean with their ignorance over the actions of a certain human named Garithos...
So Jaina kept the Mana Bomb and destroyed the only thing that anyone could use to disarm it right? Because getting rid of it would be monumentally stupid when we could use it on someone like Xalatath.She said she read the notes. She knew how to disarm it, so she would know how to arm it again.
Another mana bomb plot when jaina appears, so original.