Fate of the Kirin Tor - 11.0.7 Questline Playthrough (Story Spoilers)

WARNING: War Within Patch 11.0.7 Story Spoilers in this post! Do not proceed if you don't want spoilers!

Chapter 1: Arcane Desolation

We, those who remain of the Kirin Tor, have much to mourn.

Many of us have lost colleagues, friends, and loved ones in the wake of Dalaran's crash.

But to do right by those who we lost, we must look forward to the future and make sure their sacrifice was meaningful.

Find me in the Isle of Dorn, and we will bring close to this fateful chapter of the Kirin Tor.

---

Dalaran has fallen, but we, the Kirin Tor, have not been vanquished.

The time to act is upon us. Our order must rise from the ashes and once again fulfill our duties not only as defenders of Azeroth, but as the curators and custodians of magic.

Join me on the Isle of Dorn to pick up the pieces of our legacy and the mantle of our responsibility.

Join me in rebuilding the Kirin Tor!

---

The loss of Dalaran and much of our fellowship is a great tragedy.

I think we would all benefit from coming together to meet informally as comrades to discuss the fate of the Kirin Tor going forward.

Our most pressing agenda would be how to preserve and also make safe the crash site of Dalaran.

I understand if returning (or seeing it destroyed for the first time) may be too much, but those of you who can, please make your way to the Isle of Dorn.

I would benefit from seeing you and do need your help.

Aethas: To me, it seems the Kirin Tor continue to make the same mistakes.

Aethas: If fate has brought Dalaran low twice, maybe it should not be rebuilt.

Aethas: For all the ground we gain, we lose people... and history.

Kalecgos: Aethas, I brought mana potions, but it's obvious what you really need is rest.

Aethas: Rest? No. I am afraid to close my eyes, Kalecgos.

Kalecgos: I'll meet you at the Mourning Rise, <Player>.

Aethas: Kalecgos, go. I will be fine.

Kalecgos: Maybe. But I'm not leaving that to chance.

Aethas: Just like a dragon... stubborn. And a show-off.

Letter from the Council:



Following the Council's recent investigation, all forbidden tomes and scrolls concerning dark magics in your possession have been seized and destroyed.

Should we ever discover any further engagement with forbidden arcane practices, severe consequences will follow, including expulsion from the Council of Six and Dalaran.

This is your last warning.



Grand Magus Antonidas

---

Journal



Today, Antonidas introduced me to his pupil, Miss Proudmoore.

While she shows a certain aptitude, I cannot help but feel disappointed by the lack of ambition and drive I see in her and many of her generation. They seem content with mediocrity, unwilling to push beyond the basic limits of their abilities.

In my day, we were eager to delve into the deepest arcane mysteries and constantly sought to expand our knowledge and power.

The future of our craft looks break if this complacency persists.

---

Research Notes



After extensive experimentation on rats, it is evident that I have reached the limitations of what can be learned from them as test subjects.

To progress my research further, it is imperative that I transition to human subjects. However, this shift introduces significant ethical risks. I also risk discovery by my meddling "peers".

To mitigate these risks, I should consider sourcing subjects from the sewers, where disappearances are less likely to attract attention.

This approach may seen "controversial", but it is the only way to obtain the knowledge I so crave.

---

Rusted Key



<Attached to the keychain you find a note: "Stratholme".>

---

Bag of Grain



Delivered from Dalaran as requested: fresh grain from Brill.

Payment upon receipt.



Meddlesome <Class>. How did you find this place?



> What is this place?

Must I explain everything to you simpletons?

Fine. This pocket dimension is a realm hidden from prying eyes, a place where driven, visionary mages--like myself--can make real progress.

It's a world of shadow, cloaked in magic, where time bends to your will and power flows freely--if you know how to harness it.

And best of all, there are no distractions, no fools meddling in your affairs. Just you, your ambition, and raw arcane energy waiting eagerly to be tamed and shaped.



> I saw your experiments.

As the sole master of this dimension, the usual quibbling Alliance moral constraints and the nonsense rules of the Kirin Tor are, shall we say, optional.

Progress demands sacrifice--sometimes of the body, sometimes of the soul. Here, I push the boundaries of magic in ways narrow-minded mages likes Antonidas would never dream. Flesh is just another material to mold. Death merely a doorway to greater power.

Here I reanimate, reshape, and rewrite the very laws of existence. Souls, energy, life--all are tools. There is no room for sentiment when grappling with the power of life and death.

The key to immortality is within my reach.



>Tell me about the Kirin Tor.

The Kirin Tor? They are nothing but a husk of their former selves.

Once they pursued true magic power, but now they're bogged down by endless debated and pointless moral equivocating. Every spell is questioned, every action turned into political theater. Instead of mastering magic, they waste time worrying about ethics and appearances.

They've forgotten that magic isn't a gift--it is power. Power we could wield to dominate our foes. And finally have lasting peace!

But instead we negotiate and pander.

Pathetic.



> We are here by mistake. We would leave if we knew how.

Kel'Thuzad: A mistake? Is that not what the Kirin Tor is now? Bumbling mages making mistakes and meddling in what they understand not.

Kel'Thuzad: They mistake cowardice for morality and wisdom for mediocrity.

Kel'Thuzad: True power can only come from sacrifice; from setting aside taboos and fear and venturing into the unknown.

Kel'Thuzad: So, do not speak to me of mistake. The Kirin Tor is the mistake. I have chosen my path, one of learning and discovery.

Kel'Thuzad: I will not be hindered by the shortsightedness of those who cling to the illusion of "right" and "wrong".

Kel'Thuzad: Now, go before I find use of you in one of my experiments.



Chapter 2: Strength Amidst Ruins