Blizzard Showcases the Zones and Dungeons Coming with The War Within

Khaz Algar

The Foregrounds : Home to the Main Inn, Profession Trainers, Crafting Orders, Catalyst, Vendors, Delves, Pet Charms, Trading Post, and Great Vault.

: Home to the Main Inn, Profession Trainers, Crafting Orders, Catalyst, Vendors, Delves, Pet Charms, Trading Post, and Great Vault. The Fissure : Home to Griftah (and his amazing amulets), Ethereal Transmogrifier, and the Black-Market Auction House.

: Home to Griftah (and his amazing amulets), Ethereal Transmogrifier, and the Black-Market Auction House. The Coreway : Entrance to Khaz Algar's vast underground.

: Entrance to Khaz Algar's vast underground. Keeper's Terrace: The Earthen seat of power, entrance to The Rookery dungeon, Renown Vendors, and portals to Stormwind and Orgrimmar.

Minimum Level Requirement: 71

Once Stormward Baelgrim's second, Stormguard Gorren has been corrupted by void magic, causing his hate for Baelgrim to fester. Using his newfound void powers, he seeks to overrun the Stormperch and command his army of Voidriders created from corrupted Stormriders. Voidstone Monstrosity: A grotesque amalgamation of corrupted stormriders, this towering mass of void power knows only pain and how to inflict it. Taking it down is the only way to cleanse the Stormperch and its Rookery.

Level Requirement: 80

Benk's qualifications for beekeeping may be dubious, but he does seem to have a knack for controlling bees and streamlining honey-extracting operations. But his tampering has limited the bees' freedom and sacrificed the mead's quality, and this cannot stand. ware of Benk and his Ravenous Cinderbees! Goldie Baronbottom: Savvy businesswoman Goldie Baronbottom knows a good opportunity when she sees it—like the Cinderbrew Meadery. After barging in and swindling Wenbrandt out of business, Goldie mostly lets her cronies do the work. She's not afraid to roll up her sleeves and wallop do-gooders herself. Watch out for Goldie's Cinderbrew Bombs and her explosive temper!

Zone: The Ringing Deeps (Level 73-75)

Level Requirement: 73

Master Machinists focus on complex work at prestigious worksites. Brokk and Dorlita have worked as a team for as long as anyone can remember. Granted, Brokk's productivity is slipping, but both are authorized to defend their site with direct and efficient displays of violence. Void Speaker Eirich: Eirich has been deposed, and his authority has been seized! Overwhelmed, he fled to the innermost sanctum of the Stonevault. Yet, in his machinations, he succumbed to transformation: Void energy from a malfunctioning artifact corrupts his living stone! Mystical revelations now shatter his sanity.

Level Requirement: 80

Candle King was the tyrannical ruler of a kobold kingdom. His subjects toiled in his mines until an outlander from afar stole his crown and deposed him. Now, he's fled deeper within Darkflame Cleft, seething with rage and threatening to return. Snuff his flame once and for all. The Darkness: What terrors lurk in shadows? Why do kobolds keep candles lit? Tiny creatures huddle around campfires, telling tales of ancient evil. THE DARKNESS can be defeated but never destroyed. Instead, it inevitably returns in a new terrifying shape. Stay in the light. THE DARKNESS WAITS.

Zone: Hallowfall (Level 75-78)

Level Requirement: 75

: Distraught over the death of his brother, Baron Braunpyke has pledged his loyalty to Prioress Murrpray. The powerful knight now acts as her personal enforcer, protecting the Priory's secrets from outsiders and insufficiently loyal Arathi. Prioress Murrpray: Directed the building of the Priory of the Sacred Flame to contemplate the sacred star Beledar. Insight into the emperor's vision has proved elusive. Instead, she has discovered secrets of the Sacred Flame that will bring them victory over their enemies in Hallowfall and at home in the empire.

Level Requirement: 80

One of Queen Ansurek's most brilliant tacticians and a meticulous planner known for the creative use of indigenous resources. His soldiers are fanatically loyal. Rasha'nan: A winged horror from the depths of Azj-Kahet. Rasha'nan is Queen Ansurek's secret weapon to destroy the Arathi should her armies fail to conquer Mereldar.

Zone: Azj-Kahet (Level 78-80)

Level Requirement: 77

While Anub'zekt has not yet earned his ascension, he has been granted the honor of overseeing the Ara-Kara harvesting operation. Fiercely tactical and immensely strong, Anub'zekt will not hesitate to step in should his forces prove insufficient in their defense of Ara-Kara. Ki'katal the Harvester: As one of Ansurek's ascended, Ki'katal has been charged with overseeing the harvest of Black Blood from the very feet of the Queen's own citadel. Harsh and unrelenting, Ki'katal will stop at nothing to see the harvest continue, utilizing every enhanced ability at her disposal.

Level Requirement: 80

The Grand Splicer's evolutionary experiments often result in by-products of waste and sludge. This abhorrent glop may appear useless to some, but to Izo's clever ingenuity, it offers excellent material components for more experimentation—and a vicious monstrosity waiting to come to life. Izo, the Grand Splicer: Evolution has long been a central part of nerubian life, and no one possesses a greater passion for mastery of this process than Izo. Granted the methods of ascension by Ansurek, Izo pursues this path of perfection with determination and little concern for who she serves, to what end, or at what cost.

Uncover a land fraught with danger but ripe for exploration. Journey through never-before-seen subterranean worlds filled with hidden wonders and lurking perils. In the opening chapter of the Worldsoul Saga™, adventure down to the dark depths of the nerubian empire, where Xal'atath is gathering malicious forces bent on bringing Azeroth asunder.Discover the land of Khaz Algar off the western shores of Pandaria and face new dangers in Khaz Algar with four new level-up dungeons and four maximum-level dungeons rife with loot just waiting to be uncovered.ZonesLevel-Up DungeonsMax-Level DungeonsLocated on the surface of Khaz Algar, the Isle of Dorn is a lush and verdant paradise with sweeping vistas, cascading waterfalls, and majestic mountains. It is also the ancestral home to the titan-forged Earthen—a race made of living stone imbued with the essence of Azeroth's worldsoul.Points of InterestThe Capital City of DornogalVenture to Dornogal, a massive fortress forged by the Earthen and located in the center of the Isle of Dorn. It is the newest hub of activity for stalwart heroes of the Alliance and Horde and features a variety of services. But first, the Earthen must be reunited and the Coreway repaired.Things to See and Places to BeWhile in Dorn, bound over to Boskroot Basin and jump into the Fungal Folly Delve, or bust out your best aerial acrobatics in the Basin Bypass Skyriding race. Speaking of aerial acrobatics, check in on the local stormrooks while in the mystical area of Dhar Oztan, home of the Stormriders.DungeonsThe RookeryThe Stormperch is in the Keeper's Terrace, in the northwest part of the city, and is not only the home and rookery of the Stormrooks but also the barracks and headquarters for the Stormward Baelgrim and the Stormriders. For thousands of years, the Stormperch has stood unbreeched by the earthen's enemies. Unfortunately, defense of The Rookery is harder when the breach comes from within.BossesCinderbrew MeaderyUnder new management! The Cinderbrew Meadery is a focal point of Unbound earthen culture, and under the dotage of Wenbrandt, the meadery has crafted a fiery, potent brew enjoyed by all earthen. However, the meadery has been the victim of a hostile corporate acquisition by Goldie Baronbottom, a goblin entrepreneur, ushering in a new age of mass-produced cinderbrew.Cinderbrew Meadery is located on the Isle of Dorn, and the entrance is on the easternmost part of the isle, with the nearest flightpoint being Durgaz Cabin.BossesA colossal cavern that serves as the home of the Machine Speakers, Earthen who maintain the gigantic Titan machines of old. Here, the Machine Speakers have been excavating and melting down raw materials in a massive, lava-fueled forge. Still, everything is in disrepair, and the denizens need help getting it up and running again.Things to See and Places to BeKeep your eyes peeled for candle-loving kobolds who inhabit the area. Also, take on The Waterworks and The Dread Pit for more challenging fun with Delves.DungeonsThe StonevaultMachine Speakers maintain the Stonevault, a facility adjacent to their Hall of Awakening. Their leader, High Speaker Eirich, has neglected his people while pursuing his obsession with their broken Awakening Machine. The majority of earthen are now doomed as their culture decays and their population declines. While Machinists labor and loyalists patrol, Eirich hides behind his most fanatical and corrupted followers. Sequestered behind Titan tunnels, he has undergone a terrifying transformation. Your swift intervention is required to ensure he never ascends to power again.The entrance to the Stonevault is in the northern part of The Ringing Deeps, with the nearest flightpoint being Gundargaz. After defeating Skarmorak or the Master Machinists, look for Minecarts to quickly travel to Central Processing.BossesDarkflame CleftDarkflame Cleft was once a prosperous earthen mine, but eventually, that prosperity ended. Earthen Machine Speakers moved out, and not long after, kobolds swarmed in. The workers were soon oppressed by a tyrannical Candle King, a tall, bulky brute who towered over his subjects. Obvious wealth was extracted long ago. The real opportunity here is to defeat the last of the king's horrendous henchmen and liberate the intimidated kobolds within.Darkflame Cleft is in The Ringing Deeps, northeast of Gundargaz.BossesLit by a massive crystal at its center, this bright underground zone is home to the Arathi, who consider it holy and believe it their duty to protect and cleanse the land from darkness. They are embroiled in a continuing battle against the nerubians.Things to See and Places to BeSkyride over verdant plateaus and soar through river canyons surrounded by a thriving land. Wherever you go in Hallowfall, it's nearly impossible to miss Beledar, the immense crystal clinging to the cavern ceiling that provides all the light and warmth growing vegetation needs to survive.DungeonsPriory of the Sacred FlameThe Priory of the Sacred Flame was built for ardent worshipers to contemplate the mystery of the emperor's vision. The acolytes have become withdrawn from the people of Mereldar, looking down upon them with disdain for their weak faith. Sister Etna Blayze has called for help to investigate what secrets lay hidden in the inner sanctum of the Prioress Murrpray.Entrance to this dungeon lies within the city of Mereldar at the dirigibles dock, the highest point. There is a flightpoint located just outside the Priory.BossesThe DawnbreakerThe Arathi have completed the construction of their flagship, The Dawnbreaker, a new warship designed with the firepower to turn the tide in this endless war against Azj-Kahet. The ceremonial ship launch is about to begin, and General Steelstrike has requested the appearance of heroic outsiders to witness this historic launch.The Dawnbreaker is in Hallowfall at Tenir's Ascent, at the dock for The Dawnbreaker flagship, and the dungeon entrance is in the castle walls surrounding the dock.BossesThis sweeping zone is the last home to the nerubians and the society it once was. A region filled with dark, fantastical wilds inhabited by creatures who have found creative ways to live alongside their nerubian neighbors, and also the staging ground where Xal'atath, Harbinger of the Void, has been gathering and mutating nerubian forces to create an unstoppable army.Things to See and Places to BeOnce outside of The Weaver's Lair, a bountiful player hub, tread lightly as there are more people, places, and things that would rather kill you than not. Head to the Umbral Bazaar to find goods and traders from across Azeroth's underbelly—rare goods can be purchased with kej, the scented threads that are the currency of Azj-Kahet.DungeonsAra-Kara, City of EchoesJust beneath the City of Threads lies Ara-Kara, City of Echoes, the deserted ruins of the city's previous layer. There, Ansurek's forces seek to harvest enough deadly materials to put the entirety of nerubian civilization through ascension if necessary—whether they are willing or not.The entrance to Ara-Kara, City of Echoes, is just southwest of The Burrows flightpoint.BossesCity of ThreadsDeep within the City of Threads lies the Transformatory—a once hallowed hall of the nerubian evolution. Now, this place transforms "worthy" nerubians into the powerful ascended. The Weaver and the Vizier will stop at nothing to see the process brought to a grinding halt before it consumes all of Azj-Kahet.The entrance to Ara-Kara is located in the City of Threads, in the southernmost part of Azj-Kahet, with the nearest flightpoint being Wildcamp Ul'ar, just northwest of the entrance.BossesExplorevast and mysterious zones when it launches globally on August 26 at 3:00 pm PDT. Players who have purchased the Epic Edition of The War Within can participate in Early Access beginning August 22.We'll see you in Khaz Algar!