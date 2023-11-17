Blizzard Restricting WoW Token Purchases on November 21st

In order to preserve the integrity of the game and provide a better token market to players, with an update to World of Warcraft on Tuesday, November 21, we will enable the following restriction in this region.• Players will no longer be allowed to purchase a WoW Token from the Auction House or the in-game Shop for gold if they have not spent real money to purchase and consume at least 30 days of game time (a “Time Limited License”) since 2017.This does not affect the consumption of existing WoW Tokens, however, game time provided by the consumption of a WoW Token does not count toward the qualification to purchase a WoW Token for gold.After November 21, 2023, any player who cannot purchase a WoW Token for gold in-game will need to first purchase and consume at least 30 days of game time for real money. This can be done on any World of Warcraft account across the player’s Battle.net account to qualify.Thank you.