Dragon Skip in Mythic+ Dawn of the Infinites: Fall (Lower)

Should just move that dragon so its skippable without doing stupid tricks. May as well even delete him.
That'll be fixed tonight
No, no, and no again. This dungeon had no place on the M+ roster, it simply wasn’t designed with that in mind and shoehorning it in is a recipe for disaster. I know people are well meaning and think these are good tips but all it will lead to is accidental pulls that will anger people and brick keys. If a dungeon can’t be run in a straightforward and linear fashion it simply shouldn’t be M+.
That's too much for a pug lol
You can just walk around the dragon in the Galakrond area on the right - just pull all the slimes on the left and then just walk past it.
cool how many people are going to fall off the edge trying this now LOL.
I main a hunter, is it possible to pull away and FD, letting others get by?
Invis pot the trash at the start and the count becomes a lot less overkill.
Stop trying to make Lower/Upper a thing. Call it Fall/Rise.