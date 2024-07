Blizzard on What To Do Before the War Within Pre-Patch Update

Dragonflight Season 4

Awakened Raids

All current Dragonflight raids become Awakened, and obtaining the Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Blazing and Renewed Proto-Drake: Embodiment of the Storm-Eater Dragonriding customizations will be more of a challenge.

Mythic+

The Mythic+ leaderboards will lock at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA / July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU. With the season’s end, ratings that qualify for the 0.1% “Draconic Hero” title and achievement will be recorded. The title will be rewarded in the following weeks after the season ends.

PvP

The current season of PvP content will end at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA / July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU.

With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 4 rankings, and titles will be awarded in the weeks after the season ends:



Draconic Legend: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).

Draconic Gladiator’s Drake mount: “Its wings darken the skies with the shadow of conquest.”

Bronze Infinite Weapon Illusion

Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Elite Weapon and Transmog Set

Titles:



Combatant: Get a 1000 Rating

Challenger: Get a 1400 Rating

Rival: Get a 1800 Rating

Duelist: Get a 2100 Rating

Gladiator: 50 wins at 2400 Rating

Legend: Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds

Oncepre-expansion update arrives, items, achievements, and customizations will fly off into the sun-kissed horizon. So, you’ll want to take some time to do the following before it’s too late:Players can still queue for rated PvP modes for Honor, Conquest, and progress toward the faction-themedmount for Horde or Alliance The following rated PvP rewards can only be earned duringSeason 4 and will no longer be available once the season ends: