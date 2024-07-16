Blizzard on What To Do Before the War Within Pre-Patch Update

Once The War Within
pre-expansion update arrives, items, achievements, and customizations will fly off into the sun-kissed horizon. So, you’ll want to take some time to do the following before it’s too late:
Dragonflight Season 4
Awakened Raids
Mythic+
- The Mythic+ leaderboards will lock at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA / July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU. With the season’s end, ratings that qualify for the 0.1% “Draconic Hero” title and achievement will be recorded. The title will be rewarded in the following weeks after the season ends.
PvP
- The current season of PvP content will end at 10:00 pm PDT the night before maintenance in each region—July 22 at 10:00 pm PDT for NA / July 23 at 22:00 CEST for EU.
- With the season’s end, it will no longer be possible to earn PvP seasonal rewards, titles, or Dragonflight Season 4 rankings, and titles will be awarded in the weeks after the season ends:
Draconic Gladiator: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the 3v3 arena ladder (requires 150 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).
- Draconic Legend: End Dragonflight PvP Season 4 in the top 0.1% of the Solo Shuffle ladder (requires 50 games won in Dragonflight Season 4).
Players can still queue for rated PvP modes for Honor, Conquest, and progress toward the faction-themed Vicious Dreamtalon
mount for Horde
or Alliance
.
The following rated PvP rewards can only be earned during Dragonflight
Season 4 and will no longer be available once the season ends:
- Draconic Gladiator’s Drake mount: “Its wings darken the skies with the shadow of conquest.”
- Bronze Infinite Weapon Illusion
- Dragonflight Season 4 PvP Elite Weapon and Transmog Set
- Titles:
Combatant: Get a 1000 Rating
- Challenger: Get a 1400 Rating
- Rival: Get a 1800 Rating
- Duelist: Get a 2100 Rating
- Gladiator: 50 wins at 2400 Rating
- Legend: Win 100 Rated Solo Shuffle rounds