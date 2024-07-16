The Weekly Reset with Taliesin and Evitel: The War Within Prepatch, Warbands, and News



World of Warcraft, The War Within Pre-patch is here! On Tuesday the 23rd July we will get dynamic flight (skyriding) on all mounts, the prepatch event and WARBANDS, making 11.0 the single most important patch in world of warcraft history, because nothing will ever be the same again. Join Talieisn and Evitel as they bring you all the latest WoW new from the War Within beta and explain why Warbands are so important and why the War Within prepatch changes Warcraft... Forever



Show Topics