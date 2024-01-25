Blizzard Entertainment Survival Game Development Cancelled

Market is oversaturated with Survival Games atm, we didn't need another.
Palworld is everything the real world needed.
from the moment this was announced I had a feeling it was never going to make it to market.
The survival genre is oversaturated and overrated anyway. Not a big loss imo
Absolutely for the best. This type of game isn't a blizzard strength, and given their issues with the rest of their roster of games outside of WoW, shouldn't be a time to try something new.
.. another Duke nukem projecto
really trying to corner the boomer market with mobile and survival games LOL
I don't want to consider what modern blizzard would do with a survival game character creator anyway
This was the only thing I was looking forward to from Blizzard :(
Not too sad about it since BG3 raised the bar on gaming Blizzard should probably improve their running IPs
Once I read "President Booty" I couldn't focus on the rest of this article....
good, it would have been another modern blizzard cash cow predatory scam I'm sure. they already rake in so much from their other games, just focus on making those actually fun.
They likely forced those diverse hires inplace of hire the best people for the job and not look at skin color/gender/sexuality whatever other crap those things shouldn't even matter for any position!
Ark Survival Ascended is on Top atm, so the Market dont need another SV Game
So they are gonna actually work on WoW now? Or will they continue to this "I am just here for my monthly paycheck and dont care at all about the quality the product"? DF's real thematic was this. Unfortunately unless they have fired those ppl explicitly from the blizzard divison, we can expect the World of Warcraft to continue degenerating into World of Shrinkflation with the facade of hardworking employees and fair management.