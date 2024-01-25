1,900 Laid Off From Microsoft Gaming - Mike Ybarra and Allen Adham Quitting

Well then...Lets Go Microsoft?
I remember Phil's speech on Blizzcon, such a good joke
8% of staff reduction seems pretty low considering the amount of overlap acquisitions create in positions. Especially at a time every company is figuring out they don't need as many people as they have anymore.Ybarra seemed extremely incompetent, so hopefully that's addition by subtraction.
I hope this doesn’t affect development of content. They are doing so well with WoW rn and I hope they keep it up moving forward
Insane.
Well, that's bleak.
really want more transparency here - what is the reason?
The wowhead article doesn't state it, but the Verge one did... they also cancelled the Blizzard survival game they were working on, too. Kinda sad, I wanted to see what they'd come up with since survival games are having a resurgence in popularity lately.
Mike Ybarra and Jen Oneil always felt a little like puppet ceo picks in the middle of the controversies. What an odd end to that chapter. The lay offs were always coming after a merge, but oh boy is 1900 quite a lot.
Must... protect... the corporation... profits. Late stage capitalism sucks.
That seems kinda sus to be honest.I mean... touché to Ybarra to show his displeasure of that whole situation by just quitting, but the whole thing seems kinda weird considering how much hype the made at the Blizzcon for the Microsoft merge.
"...always keep Blizzard blue and the player at the forefront of every decision."That's a joke. They've made it perfectly clear that the shareholders + A-B upper management are at the forefront of every decision for the last 10 years or more. Overwatch 2 is the perfect poster child for that. And they have increasingly listened less and less to the playerbase even on incredibly obvious issues.
Very sad day for Blizzard employees! Hopefully this won't affect their pipelines overly!
smart guy who said they dont make any money from wow tokenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4H2FESJTXk
Microsoft really out here saving Blizzard.